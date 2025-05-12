Has MSU Done Enough to Stay Competitive?
The Michigan State Spartans won the Big Ten last season, made a run to the Elite Eight and then lost an unprecedented amount of talent and production from that squad.
MSU is losing three players who have graduated, one off to the NBA Draft, and three who have hit the transfer portal. Because of the turnover, Tom Izzo and his staff were expected to utilize the portal heavily to find talent.
However, it was a more relaxed offseason in that regard. Izzo’s staff added Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic and Trey Fort from Samford, and they are hosting Miami’s Divine Ugochukwu on a visit.
None of those names are incredibly flashy out of the portal, but they are players Izzo and his staff have identified as good fits. While they could have added a few more players in the portal, the ones they brought in should fill in nicely.
MSU has replaced two of its biggest needs: a shooting wing in Glenn and a self-creating guard in Fort. If the Spartans land Ugochukwu, he will be the backup point guard who can spell Jeremy Fears Jr. for a short period of time.
Some of MSU’s biggest opponents, Michigan, Purdue, and Illinois, have all attacked the transfer portal far more aggressively, leading many to think they have lapped the Spartans this offseason.
The Wolverines have added four players in the portal, including potential NBA player Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB. Illinois landed Andrej Stojakovic and has attacked the international pool aggressively.
The Boilermakers brought in Oscar Cluff, one of the top players in the portal. Have these teams’ investments put them over MSU?
The college basketball offseason is essentially over, and if the Spartans land Ugochukwu, they are likely done making additions. They could consider recruiting another big man, but they have not been linked to many, if at all.
The Spartans are losing much of last year’s scoring production and did not add a big name to replace Jase Richardson or Tre Holloman. Many MSU fans have been displeased with the staff’s apparent lack of urgency.
However, Izzo has been building rosters for 30 years. No one expected the Spartans to contend for the Big Ten last season, but they won the toughest conference in basketball by three games.
There weren’t headline-grabbing additions this offseason, but MSU brought in players who should help them compete for the conference again.
