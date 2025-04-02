Proposed Solution to Transfer Portal/NIL Issues Would Benefit MSU
Michigan State men's basketball felt the negative effects of the transfer portal more than it has ever before -- in just the matter of a day.
The Spartans were dealt a significant blow on Tuesday as Tre Holloman, Gehrig Normand and Xavier Booker all entered the transfer portal. For a lot of programs, this is the norm, but not for Michigan State.
Today's era of the transfer portal and NIL finally proved it could plague a program as culturally-sound as Michigan State's, further highlighting what is wrong with the entire concept.
It starts with NIL. The transfer portal has turned into a business, essentially allowing programs to now be able to buy their teams. "Recruiting" has become a thing of the past.
Money talks.
While nothing is confirmed, it's fair to assume that NIL money played a role in Holloman's decision to test the waters. For a guy who started 16 games this season and would likely have taken on a more prominent role next year, it would be quite surprising if there was another factor that carried more weight.
Recently, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas offered a solution to this alarming consequence of NIL when he talked with legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski on SiriusXM College Sports Radio.
"The NCAA used to die on the hill of amateurism in court," Bilas said. "Now, they're dying on the employment hill. 'They can't be employees, we can't have them as employees.'
"Don't understand that because students are employees at every school in the country in different capacities. Non-athlete students.
"But if they would just sign the players to contracts, say, 'Hey, we're willing to offer you a three-year deal with an option for a fourth. If you get arrested, we get to terminate, it's mandatory class attendance, you have to do this, this and this. And there's going to be a buyout in there. We negotiate the amount of the buyout.'
"So, if I wanted to leave, go somewhere else, I would have to pay the buyout, or my new school would have to pay the buyout. It's pretty simple."
This proposal allows the athletes to get paid, which just about every coach out there seems to be on board with yet doesn't give any school an advantage over another via NIL.
"Simple" indeed.
