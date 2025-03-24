WATCH: Michigan State's Tre Holloman Speaks After Win Over New Mexico
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Michigan State had to really grind it out to defeat a tough and well-coached 10-seeded New Mexico team.
Michigan State junior guard Tre Holloman was able to provide a spark for the Spartans, pouring in 14 points on 50% shooting while adding four assists, three steals, one rebound and a block.
Holloman spoke to the media following the 71-63 victory over New Mexico.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "We're going to Atlanta, and all the meals are on you, right, guys?
"Well, opening statement is another team that really, I thought, played well. The first half of that game, that was as good of a barrage as we've had hit us. It wasn't that we were down a lot, 10 points, but it just seemed like we weren't guarding, and they were making shots. Give them credit.
"I thought from about the 9-minute mark on, we did a better job in the first half, and I thought the second half, even though they shot a pretty good percentage, I think -- yeah, 48 percent, I'm not sure anybody has shot that against us.
"They're talented. They're good. They had a kid [Mustapha] Amzil played out of his mind. I thought he had 12 at halftime. He's making threes; he's doing everything. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.] and Jaden [Akins] and Tre [Holloman] all did a good job on [Donovan] Dent, and Dent is a hell of a player.
"But I thought we got our break going when we got our defense going, and we rebounded the ball pretty well.
"I don't know what the final total was, by 6, but that's a talented, well-coached team, and I'm just happy we got the win. I'm happy we showed a little character after we got down and weren't playing very well."
While the Spartans didn't have their best performance, the depth and skill helped propel them into the next round.
Michigan State moves on to Izzo's 16th Sweet Sixteen to play 6-seeded Ole Miss. It will play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for a chance at the Elite Eight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:09 p.m.
