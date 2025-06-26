Spartans Showing Early Bond By Rallying Around Teammate Kaleb Glenn
Suffering a serious injury can take a toll on an athlete, especially when they have to miss a signifcant amount of time.
It's only June, and Michigan State transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn, who transferred over from Florida Atlantic, won't be playing with his new team for the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his
patellar tendon in practice last week.
"When it happened, I was hoping it was a rolled ankle or hoping it was this or something like that, but it just sucks," said fellow transfer Trey Fort, a senior who came over from Samford this spring.
While Glenn's teammates are hurting for their brother, they're making sure to be there for support, as any good teammate would.
"That can be tough mentally, so we're just going to be there for him and keep him in high spirits," Fort said, "and we're going to make sure we work and give it our all for him as well."
Despite the Spartan newcomers only having been with the program for a short period of time, this team is already forming chemistry early on, and Glenn has been a part of that.
"It definitely brings us together even more," Fort said. "One thing I can say, we're a real close team. Even just in this short amount of time, we're learning each other on and off the court, we're hanging out on and off the court. So, just hanging out off the court, it helps you on the court as well.
"So, with stuff like that, you just want to keep everybody in high spirits. So, we're not pushing him (Glenn) to the side."
Junior forward Coen Carr spoke on that support as well.
"We never want to see a teammate that goes down, especially with that severe of an injury," Carr said. "So, we've just got to stay with him, keep his spirits high and hope for a speedy recovery."
A team that is already motivated to get back to an Elite Eight and beyond now has something else keeping them determined as well.
"He is injured, but he's still there with us every single day," Fort said. "Just having him there with us being able to see him, it's going to make us just work harder. We're doing this for not only for us, but for him as well."
