MSU Transfer Drops 58 in Moneyball Pro-Am
Michigan State veteran guard Trey Fort may just have been the steal of the transfer portal.
Fort, who was initially viewed by the public as a sharpshooter who would fill the Spartans' need at shooting guard and bring a much-needed 3-point shooting presence, seems to be much more than that. He's an all-around pure scorer.
The sixth-year senior has been lighting it up at the Moneyball Pro-Am, and this week, he scored 50-plus points in consecutive games for Team Snipes, capping the week off with a remarkable 58 points. He made 10 3-pointers in his Thursday night showing at Eastern High School (Lansing), after making nine on Tuesday when he scored 53.
Now, Moneyball, of course, is not to be mistaken with intense competition. It's a good way for players to work on their craft, but for the most part, it's all fun and games, with not a whole lot of defense played.
But 58 points is 58 points, and 10 triples is 10 triples. Typically, when a Spartan shows out in Moneyball, they go on to have a strong season.
Fort, who transferred over from Samford this past spring, said he works on every part of his game in Moneyball.
"Confidence, consistency, just playing the game the right way as always, but also, you want to be creative," the transfer said after his outing on Tuesday. "You want to have a little edge to you so when you get in uncomfortable situations, it's nothing new to you."
Fort has had stops at all types of levels throughout his collegiate journey -- smaller schools, JUCO, the SEC and now, the Big Ten. Along the way, he's battled injuries and has had to work his way to where he is now. He will now be called on to be a crucial component in Michigan State's quest for another Big Ten title and deep tournament run.
"I don't even think it's a word for that one (his journey)," Fort said. "But some -- if they were in my position -- they might say it was rocky, but honestly, I really feel like every situation I was in, it was a learning experience.
"Maybe it wasn't my time. I'm always looking for the good to come out of it -- a situation that made me tougher, a situation that made me mentally, physically, spiritually tougher."
Moneyball will pick back up on Tuesday at Holt High School.
Don't miss any Michigan State basketball news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Feel free to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.