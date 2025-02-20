Former Spartans Came to Support for Big Win over Purdue
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3) found a massive win on Tuesday night as they defeated the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5) by a score of 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Several former Spartan stars were in the building to watch one of the biggest wins of the year.
Two players from last year's team sat directly behind the Spartans' bench to cheer on their program. It was the first time that former five-year forward Malik Hall and three-year guard Tyson Walker were not on the floor to take on a Boilermaker program that has dominated the Spartans in recent years.
In Hall's five seasons with the program, he went 1-7 against the Boilermakers while Walker was 1-5 in his three years in a Spartan uniform. It had to feel so good for those guys to be in the building to witness the current team taking down a bitter Big Ten rival.
Both former players are continuing their careers at the professional level as rookies in the NBA's G-League. Hall is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons' minor league affiliate, Motor City Cruise, while Walker is averaging 14.3 points for the Texas Legend, G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
Former three-year forward Joey Hauser was also in attendance to witness the action. He finished his Michigan State career after the 2022-23 season. He is also thriving in the G-League, being a pivotal piece for the College Park Skyhawks, affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.
All three guys still found time to be inside the Breslin Center for the biggest conference win of the season and a little bit of redemption in their eyes. They all had been a part of some memorable moments inside the building and were able to witness one more as alums.
Almost every home game, Coach Tom Izzo has at least one or two former players in attendance to watch the Spartans compete. That speaks to the passion and love each of those guys have for their collegiate program and what it means to be a Spartan and be coached by a legend such as Izzo.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.