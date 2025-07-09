Comparing MSU's Starting Five with Bitter Rival
The Michigan State Spartans dominated a very good Michigan Wolverines team in two games last year as the bitter rivals were vying for first place in the Big Ten, ultimately ending in MSU's favor. This season will be very similar, with multiple new faces to give each team the edge.
Here is a breakdown of both teams' projected starting lineups and how they stack up against each other, something that will happen at least twice this upcoming season.
MSU's starting five comes from a previous prediction I made in late April. The Wolverines', of course, is a projected lineup as well.
Point Guard
MSU: Jeremy Fears Jr.
MICH: Elliot Cadeau
Offensively, Cadeau has the upper hand as he averaged 9.2 points on 44.5% shooting last year with 6.2 assists per game. Fears averaged 7.2 points on 39.7% with 5.4 assists per game this past season. Cadeau has one more full year of experience, but as a transfer (UNC), it will be a fresh start.
Shooting Guard
MSU: Trey Fort
MICH: Nimari Burnett
Burnett was one of Michigan's shooters from outside last year, earning 40% from 3-point range and finishing the season with a 9.4-point average in 37 total starts. Fort was a bit better, averaging 14.6 points at Samford and 44.8% from the field (37.9% 3P). Fort will be the better scorer for sure.
Small Forward
MSU: Coen Carr
MICH: Roddy Gayle Jr.
Carr should take a strong step forward this season as both a starter and primary scorer for MSU. Averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds with elite athleticism and big-play ability, he outperformed Gayle last season and should do so again this year.
Gayle spent two years at Ohio State before becoming a valuable piece for a very good Wolverine team last season. Averaged 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, similarly rivaled Carr's stats, but the impact that each player had for their team weighs in the Spartans' favor.
Power Forward
MSU: Jaxon Kohler
MICH: Yaxel Lendeborg
We cannot take away from the leap that Kohler took this past season as MSU's top rebounder and an extremely valuable post player. However, it does not hold the same weight as what Lendeborg is projected to do this season in Ann Arbor.
A projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the UAB transfer decided to withdraw from the draft and come back to school for one more season. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points (52.2%), 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Blazers and will be Michigan's No. 1 player next season.
Center
MSU: Carson Cooper
MICH: Morez Johnson
Cooper certainly has the edge in this matchup. Johnson is still fairly young after transferring from Illinois in his freshman year. Cooper grew into a dominant pick-and-roll player, and his rebounding was very strong. When the two square off next season, expect Cooper to win that matchup.
