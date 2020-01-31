Tom Izzo Talks Wisconsin Badgers After Practice

The Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #14 Michigan State Spartans dismantled the Northwestern Wildcats 79-50 and improved the men in green’s season record and conference-leading record to 16-5 (8-2).

The team will return to the hard-court Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Kohl Center. It can be seen on Fox at 1:00 PM ET.

The Badgers lost G Kobe King who left the team and will have another star out having been suspended by the conference. Here is what the Big Ten said about the suspension:

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference office announced today that Wisconsin men’s basketball player Brad Davison has been suspended for one game and issued a public reprimand for violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he fouled an opposing player with 32 seconds remaining in the second half against Iowa on Jan. 27, 2020. Davison received a flagrant 1 personal foul from the game officials for his action. Davison is ineligible to play in Wisconsin’s next game on Feb. 1, 2020, against Michigan State.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

In the above video, we talked with Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo about the Badgers woes and leading his Spartans into the Kohl Center.

