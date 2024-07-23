Top-10 Class of 2025 Recruit Talks Michigan State Basketball
Dwayne Aristode of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire is currently ranked as a top 10 ranked player in the class of 2025, according to On3.
Aristode is an explosive athlete. He will attack a close out in straight lines and finish above the rim in traffic. He will need to work on his game off the bounce, developing his handle to get to spots on the floor. This also includes developing his middle and pull-up game, which will only help him as more of a threat.
With his physical tools, explosive athleticism and jump-shot making, Aristode is a solid 3-and-D wing. Still young and new to the U.S., he has some things to work on. But the flashes are bright, and Aristode has been able to produce both in international FIBA play and on the EYBL Scholastic Circuit.
During the 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam games this past week, Aristode recently discussed his game and recruitment from Michigan State with Jamie Shaw of On3.
“My IQ has grown this season,” Aristode said. “I feel like I have adjusted to the American game, which is different from over in Europe. My mental toughness has grown, I feel like that is something everyone has over here.”
Aristode has talked with Michigan State.
“Things are good with them," he said. "They like my feel for the game, they tell me that I play the game the right way and that I’m a mature player. They tell me I can work on a lot of things, but they like my size and that I can do a lot of things at my size and my feel for the game.”
Aristode hasn't set up any official visits but plans to start scheduling some.
Getting Aristode on an official visit to Michigan State would be a huge win for Izzo and his staff. Trying to compete with Duke and UCLA is a tough job for anyone; however, Aristode’s game would be great for the Spartans, as he can space the floor and defend all five positions.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.