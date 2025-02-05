Could Former Michigan State Center be on the Move?
Former Michigan State center Xavier Tillman could be on the move this week with the NBA trade deadline looming.
Tillman is currently on the Boston Celtics after being traded at the 2024 trade deadline by the Memphis Grizzlies. Tillman was a key contributor coming off the bench during Boston’s 2024 NBA Finals run, especially when Celtics forward Kristaps Porizingis went down with an injury.
However, Tillman, a two-way player who also plays for Boston's G-League team, the Maine Celtics, hasn’t been seeing much time on the court this season, playing in just five games in January, without logging a single point in any of his appearances.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has made the decision to give rotation minutes to centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta over Tillman.
Boston is clearly in a win-now mode and needs to get the most out of every player on the roster due to the pricey luxury tax constraints that come with the league’s new CBA. Since Tillman hasn't provided much value for the defending champions, look for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to make a deal involving the 26-year-old big man.
The Celtics are looking to sure up their wing depth, and Tillman's veteran minimum contract, which he signed this offseason, is the perfect trade chip to get a deal done.
There have been rumors of a reunion between Boston and Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabulele, according to HoopsHype. Yabusele signed a veteran minimum contract this offseason after showing out in the 2024 Summer Olympics for France. Yabusele was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, playing two seasons in Boston before getting a second shot with the 76ers after a five-season hiatus from The Association.
Tillman wouldn’t be the only former Spartan on the move this deadline, as former Michigan State forward Max Christie was involved in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Christie as part of the return package to the Dallas Mavericks.
There should be value for Tillman in the trade market; organizations like the Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons could all add a quality big man with veteran experience at the deadline.
