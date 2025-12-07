Brandon Walker Drops Hot Take on MSU's Pat Fitzgerald Hiring

Michigan State has been making headlines with their football season having just come to a close, as they fired former head coach Jonathan Smith.

To replace Smith, the Spartans decided to hire Pat Fitzgerald, who has a history of coaching in the Big Ten conference, having coached at Northwestern for several years, and has a lot of work ahead of him with the players and their staff.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Such a massive hiring got a big reaction from Spartan Nation, and the consensus on social media has been that Fitzgerald was not the right option .

However, many of the bigger names in the college football landscape have weighed in on the conversation, and some have had hot takes on Fitzgerald that go against the public opinion.

One of the most prominent names that has done so is Brandon F Walker, one of the biggest college football personalities online.

What Brandon Walker Said About Pat Fitzgerald

What Walker said about Fitzgerald will be talked about in more statistical depth down below.

Hot Take #1: Pat Fitzgerald Should Have Never Been Out Of Coaching Opportunities

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In most cases, when a coach is out of a job, it means that their team was struggling to win and unsatisfactory to what the fanbase, as well as donors, desires.

This was the case with Smith, and why the Spartans fired him, after all, he only had one Big Ten win this season, which was deemed unacceptable.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

However, with Fitzgerald, there was no real reason as to why he should have been out of a coaching position.

His record at Northwestern was 110-101 overall, and despite some controversy that muddied the waters in his last years with the team, he became the winningest coach ever with the Wildcats.

Such success with a school that has not been incredibly relevant in football aside from their years with Fitzgerald should have landed him another job quickly, but it did not and MSU was able to get a steal in him because of that.

Hot Take #2: Michigan State Is Getting Serious About Football Again

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald hypes up the Izzone before the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During Smith's time at MSU, there were many questions as to how much energy was in the facilities, and especially on the sidelines. He did not attend other school events all that often and at times even seemed apathetic about his job.

But Fitzgerald has already made his mark with the team being active in school spirit, and has attended other events in both Basketball and Hockey.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

That energy will quickly translate to the locker room and on the practice field, eventually coming to the gridiron on game day. Such energy in taking his job as seriously as he has is huge for the program and makes Fitzgerald a great hire.