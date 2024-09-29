3 Takeaways From the Spartans' Week 5 Loss
The Michigan State Spartans were simply outgunned in their 38-7 defeat against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have one of the best rosters in college football, thanks to a massive NIL collective and the transfer portal.
That is not an insult to the solid foundation the Buckeyes have built with Coach Ryan Day.
The Spartans were able to hang with the Buckeyes for the majority, if not all, of the first half. Twice the Spartans had long, sustained drives that showed the best of Brian Lindgren's offense.
Tempo, play-calling, and motion -- it was some of the best ball movement the Spartans had all season. Both times, they ended up in the red zone. Both times, it ended in a deflating turnover.
No defeat feels good, even if it's against a vastly superior top-3 opponent. But what did we learn about the Spartans in the 31-point loss?
Aidan Chiles is Still Growing
The story of the season, or one of them, has been quarterback Aidan Chiles' mercurial talent. He has elite arm talent and athleticism and the ability to make plays that most quarterbacks could only dream of.
He is slippery and has a good feel for the game. He can make jaw-dropping throws with NFL-level accuracy and ball placement.
He also makes head-banging mistakes. Regardless if the facemask call was missed, Chiles fumbled the ball and killed what was a very promising drive. One that saw some of his best throws he made wearing the Green and White.
In the second half, he made a foolish mistake that was inches away from being intercepted. Later in the third quarter, his error in judgment finally caught up to him, as he threw an interception that quickly turned into a Buckeye score.
Despite the Injuries, Joe Rossi's Defense is For Real
Joe Rossi was one of the best additions to this Spartans staff. A brilliant move by Jonathan Smith. Rossi's football IQ and game-planning ability were on display against Ohio State.
Though thin at numerous spots with the injuries piling up, Rossi managed to hold the Buckeyes in check for most of the game. Mind you, the Buckeyes have arguably the most explosive offense in the country.
In the first quarter, the Spartans held the Buckeyes to three points. Despite giving up a good amount of yards, Rossi's defense never looked overwhelmed or outmatched, save for the uber-talented freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
The Spartans were physical and cerebral. That is all you can ask for.
The Spartans are So Close
This is a team that, with health and discipline (in Smith's words), can compete with any team they line up against.
The Spartans are perhaps a few more pieces and some much-needed experience away from being a double-digit win team. That is no exaggeration. There is so much to like here.
Talented receivers, led by freshman Nick Marsh. Chiles, of course. And a very young and talented offensive line. Two true freshman, Rakeem Johnson and Rustin Young, held their own against a very stout Buckeye front.
They looked just fine for players who were in high school just a year ago.
What Smith has been able to do in such a short span of time, coming on the heels of the Mel Tucker era, is nothing short of incredible.
