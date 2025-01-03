An Early Look at MSU's 2025 Schedule
2025 should be an intriguing year for the Michigan State Spartans on the football field.
Jonathan Smith’s first year in East Lansing did not produce optimal results. The Spartans went 5-7 and missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.
Many eyes will be on what Smith does this season, as fans are growing impatient with MSU not being a winning team. Smith did a great job developing Oregon State into a successful program despite it taking a few seasons.
Can Smith make that happen at MSU? The upcoming season will be telling.
While it may be difficult to predict what teams will look like by Aug. 30, we can still get a good idea of what they will be like when the Spartans face them.
With that, let’s take an early look at MSU’s 2025 schedule.
The year begins with a home game against Western Michigan. The Broncos gave the Spartans a tough match the last time these two teams played in 2022.
They are fairly talented, but they lose lots of experience. MSU should leave with a win, although it likely won’t be easy.
MSU then takes on Boston College, looking to avenge last season’s road loss. The Eagles will have a new quarterback, as Thomas Castellanos left for Florida State. Hopefully, the Spartans could have an easier time at home without bad weather.
After a tune-up game against Youngstown State, the Spartans go west to take on USC for the first time in the Big Ten. It is part of a tough road stretch that includes a trip to Nebraska, where Matt Rhule will likely have the Cornhuskers in a better position in his third year in Lincoln.
MSU will then welcome UCLA and former Spartan Demetrice Martin to the Midwest. DeShaun Foster hopes to have a better second season by adding solid talent through the transfer portal, such as quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Smith’s team then alternates home and away games in a tough stretch that closes out the season: at Indiana, vs. Michigan, at Minnesota, vs. Penn State, and at Maryland.
Will Indiana be the same juggernaut they were in 2024? Can the Spartans avenge last year’s terrible loss to the Wolverines? Can they take care of business against the Golden Gophers and Terrapins, while pulling off an upset against the Nittany Lions?
The Spartans fell apart in the second half of the 2024 season, and they will need to avoid another collapse to make a bowl game in 2025.
Playing postseason football will be imperative for Smith in his second season to show this team is heading in the right direction.
There are difficult spots on the schedule, so if Smith’s team can at least be more competitive in the biggest games, there will be signs of serious improvement.
