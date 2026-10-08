Analyzing MSU's Initial Availability Report Ahead of Illinois Game
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Michigan State desperately needs a win this week.
The Spartans (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) are in a tough skid after three straight losses, but their next opponent, Illinois (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten), is hardly feeling great either. The Fighting Illini lost last week at home to Purdue, which snapped a 19-game losing streak against Big Ten competition for the Boilermakers.
Both MSU and Illinois released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night as well. Here are all the players the teams listed. Additional reports will come out on Thursday night, Friday night, and at about 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Michigan State Availability Report
Out
CB NiJhay Burt, RB Cam Edwards (season), CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, FB Jay Coyne, LB Caleb Wheatland, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill
Doubtful
RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Questionable
QB Cam Fancher, CB Tre Bell, LB Jordan Hall
Illinois Availability Report
Out
RB Ca'Lil Valentine, WR Alex Perry, LB Jack Paris, DL Carter Smith, OL TJ McMillen, TE BJ Thurman
Doubtful
OL Dezmond Schuster, DB Tywan Cox, OL Kai Pritchard
Questionable
OL Champ Smith
Probable
WR Jayshon Platt
Instant Takeaways
The new addition in the "OUT" column for Michigan State this week is linebacker Caleb Wheatland, who left the game against Wisconsin last week. He's been one of the main players filling in for some of the other injuries MSU has been dealing with elsewhere in the linebacker room, though it seems like things have stabilized a tiny bit there.
Those three names on the "questionable" line will be the big ones to watch this week. Cam Fancher still serves a real role in the Spartans' offense as a change-of-pace QB, cornerback Tre Bell is a starter, and linebacker Jordan Hall is, of course, one of the team's star players.
Fancher left the Wisconsin game with a leg injury, but it feels like good news for him to be in the "questionable" column right now. Bell played last week at Wisconsin, though it seemed to be a heavy dose of Charles Brantley and true freshman Jeremiah Favorite at corner as the game progressed. Hall was out last week against the Badgers.
Illinois has some notable players on their availability report, too. Ca'Lil Valentine has the most carries on the team (50), as well as 225 rushing yards this season. He's out for Saturday. DB Tywan Cox started for Illinois last week, and he's doubtful. Guard Champ Smith has started in each of his two appearances for the Illini this season. He's questionable.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika