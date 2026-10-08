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Analyzing MSU's Initial Availability Report Ahead of Illinois Game

Here are the players who landed on the Spartans' Wednesday night availability report.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State’s Jordan Hall signals before a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing.
Michigan State’s Jordan Hall signals before a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State desperately needs a win this week.

The Spartans (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) are in a tough skid after three straight losses, but their next opponent, Illinois (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten), is hardly feeling great either. The Fighting Illini lost last week at home to Purdue, which snapped a 19-game losing streak against Big Ten competition for the Boilermakers.

Bret Bielema
Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both MSU and Illinois released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night as well. Here are all the players the teams listed. Additional reports will come out on Thursday night, Friday night, and at about 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Michigan State Availability Report

Sparty
Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Out

CB NiJhay Burt, RB Cam Edwards (season), CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, FB Jay Coyne, LB Caleb Wheatland, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill

Caleb Wheatland
Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, left, closes in on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea on a run during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Doubtful

RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Questionable

QB Cam Fancher, CB Tre Bell, LB Jordan Hall

Illinois Availability Report

Ca'Lil Valentine
Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

RB Ca'Lil Valentine, WR Alex Perry, LB Jack Paris, DL Carter Smith, OL TJ McMillen, TE BJ Thurman

Doubtful

OL Dezmond Schuster, DB Tywan Cox, OL Kai Pritchard

Illinois
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; A Illinois Fighting Illini helmet sitting on confetti after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Questionable

OL Champ Smith

Probable

WR Jayshon Platt

Instant Takeaways

Tre Bell
Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tre Bell (3) tackles Toledo Rockets quarterback John Alan Richter (6) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new addition in the "OUT" column for Michigan State this week is linebacker Caleb Wheatland, who left the game against Wisconsin last week. He's been one of the main players filling in for some of the other injuries MSU has been dealing with elsewhere in the linebacker room, though it seems like things have stabilized a tiny bit there.

Those three names on the "questionable" line will be the big ones to watch this week. Cam Fancher still serves a real role in the Spartans' offense as a change-of-pace QB, cornerback Tre Bell is a starter, and linebacker Jordan Hall is, of course, one of the team's star players.

Cam Fanhcer
Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Cam Fancher (2) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fancher left the Wisconsin game with a leg injury, but it feels like good news for him to be in the "questionable" column right now. Bell played last week at Wisconsin, though it seemed to be a heavy dose of Charles Brantley and true freshman Jeremiah Favorite at corner as the game progressed. Hall was out last week against the Badgers.

Illinois has some notable players on their availability report, too. Ca'Lil Valentine has the most carries on the team (50), as well as 225 rushing yards this season. He's out for Saturday. DB Tywan Cox started for Illinois last week, and he's doubtful. Guard Champ Smith has started in each of his two appearances for the Illini this season. He's questionable.

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Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

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