EXCLUSIVE: '27 WR Talks Michigan State Opportunity
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the more successful programs this offseason when it comes to throwing their name in the hat of recruitments that will be worthwhile when their time comes.
This includes the 2027 recruiting class, which is a large priority for the Spartans, as well as many other programs. They have been targeting the best of the best, including one of the better players at the wide receiver position in the class.
That prospect is Austin Coles, who is arguably the best wide receiver in the state of Illinois in the 2027 recruiting class. He attends Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois, and holds offers from many different programs. Some of these programs include the Arizona Wildcats, the Florida Gators, the Florida State Seminoles, the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State and many more key teams that are at the top of college football now and historically.
Coles recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI for an interview. He discussed his offer to join the Spartans football program, his ties to a Spartan receiver commit, a coach he wants to build a relationship with even more than he already has, and more.
"Means a lot because I’m a Midwest kid, and it feels good to be recruited by The Big Ten and be on the radar of the schools close to me and my family," Coles said.
There are multiple coaches he can build a relationship with, including Coach Courtney Hawkins.
"Coach Hawk was great when I was up there this spring," Coles said. "I look forward to building a relationship with him. He seemed genuinely interested in me, and I liked his vibe a lot. He made me feel comfortable and welcomed, and that is something that makes me want to learn more about their program."
Will Coles be taking a visit to Michigan State?
"I’m really just focusing on preparing for my Junior season right now and haven’t planned any visits for the fall yet," said the prospect. "I’d like to get a couple of games played before I think about visits."
The talented prospect is already connected to people at Michigan State or who have ties to the program.
"I play 7 on 7 with Zach Washington, and my family knows Alessio Milivojevic," Coles said. "So it would be cool to play with some guys I already know."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you check out the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.