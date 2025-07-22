Michigan State's 2027 QB Board
The Michigan State Spartans have been on a mission when it comes to the 2026 class, as they have landed a large majority of their targets in the class. They are in a great spot, despite not being in the best spot to start the month of June. They had only four commits going into the month, and now, they are over 20 commitments deep and can put a lot of their focus into the 2027 recruiting cycle.
One of the positions they are targeting in the class heavily is the QB position. According to 247Sports, they have already offered six prospects at the position in the class of 2027.
Here are some of the players that they have already offered in the class.
Cooper Newman - Uncommitted
Newman is one of the most accurate prospects in the class, as he has only thrown one interception in his career as a two-year starter. He is one of the better QBs in the class and has been targeted by many different schools like Georgia Tech and North Carolina.
Newman has visited the Spartans in the past and is easily a top target for them at this time.
He recently discussed his latest recruiting updates.
"I’ve heard from their recruiting department and some other people with the staff, but the coach I’ve heard from the most is Coach (Jon) Boyer," Newman told me. "I connect with him through messages, and we have also been on the phone multiple times as well."
Israel Abrams - Uncommitted
Abrams is one of the top QBs in the class, as 247sports has him listed as the fifth-best player in the class at the position, and a top-60 player in the nation. Abrams is the top player they are targeting at the position who has yet to commit. Abrams has many great things going for him and is one of the better players when it comes to arm strength.
He holds offers from a large majority of schools across the nation, who hope to land him down the stretch. The Spartans will likely make a push here.
Trae Taylor - Committed to Nebraska
One of the top players in the class the Spartans have targeted from the class of 2027. Taylor is easily one of the better players in the nation and will likely finish as a five-star prospect. He is already committed to Nebraska, and my message to anyone trying to get him away from that program is good luck, because I don't see that happening unless something major changes.
Here's the full list:
• Israel Abrams
• Trae Taylor (Nebraska)
• Keegan Croucher
• Hank Hendrix
• Braylen Warren
• Cooper Newman
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.