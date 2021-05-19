Sports Illustrated home
Former Michigan State CB Josiah Scott traded to Philadelphia Eagles

Former Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
East Lansing, Mich. – Josiah Scott is no longer a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags are trading the former Michigan State cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Scott was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Jaguars. As a rookie, he finished with 11 tackles, including one for a loss in six games. 

At 5-foot-9 and 185-pounds, Scott started all 30 games at Michigan State, ending his career in East Lansing with 98 tackles, seven interceptions, 25 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery before declaring for the draft following his junior year.

"I want to take this time to thank my coaches, the academic support staff, the athletic training staff, my teammates, and the entire Michigan State fan base for the support they have given me over the last 3 years," he wrote via Twitter. "Michigan State gave me the opportunity and support I needed to develop as a football player and as a person. I'd like to thank Coach Dantonio and the entire coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at such a special university."

