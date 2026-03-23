The MMQB Debates Its Favorite Moves of NFL Free Agency

Many notable signings received high grades in our NFL free-agency tracker from last week. But which move was the best of the best?

Running back Kenneth Walker III could help the Chiefs bounce back after a rare down season, and maybe the addition of wide receiver Mike Evans can finally end the 49ers’ Super Bowl drought that goes back to 1994.

Maybe the best move is an under-the-radar signing, such as the Lions adding Cade Mays to address their center need. There’s also defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers joining the Titans, one of many reunions for coach Robert Saleh this free agency.

We asked our MMQB staff to list their favorite move from this latest free agency frenzy.

What was your favorite move of free agency?

Matt Verderame: Romeo Doubs is going to shine with the Patriots. Doubs spent his first four years in Green Bay, where he was a consistent second option but was constantly fighting for targets alongside Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and others. Now he’ll be the clear-cut top option on the perimeter as New England moved off veteran Stefon Diggs. While $70 million over four years is a significant investment, Doubs goes to the perfect spot with Drake Maye, Josh McDaniels and the reigning AFC champs.

Gilberto Manzano: Initially, I thought the Rams gave up too much to plug Trent McDuffie into their lineup, including handing him a market-setting four-year, $124 million contract and relinquishing a first-round pick to the Chiefs. But all that was quickly forgotten after L.A. double-dipped at cornerback, signing Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 million deal. Watson’s presence will allow McDuffie the flexibility to play inside and outside and not be asked to shadow the No. 1 wideout on the perimeter. Watson can also hold his own against the best receivers. L.A.’s secondary no longer has holes thanks to its decision not to get complacent after the McDuffie trade.

Michael Fabiano: I know running backs aren’t valued as much as they used to be (boy, do I miss those days), but I do like the Chiefs’ signing of Walker. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will share a backfield with another Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, and he’ll also give coach Andy Reid a threat at the position that he hasn’t had since Kareem Hunt 1.0 in 2017. If Walker can avoid the injuries that dogged him for part of his time in Seattle, he’s an easy bet to post strong rushing totals and bring balance to the offense in ’26.

Conor Orr: Mike Evans to the 49ers. His cap number this season is under $5 million, and he takes defenders out of the box, which will really help Christian McCaffrey. This 49ers team is definitely going to have age and load management issues in 2026, but if they can remain relatively intact heading into the playoffs, they are 100% a Super Bowl favorite.

Albert Breer: It’s the Walker signing. Two years ago, the Ravens (Derrick Henry), Eagles (Saquon Barkley) and Packers (Josh Jacobs) went in on the top of the veteran running back market—and it got my attention because those aren’t dumb teams. All three signings worked out because the position has become devalued to the point where now it’s actually a value to get one of these guys, and the Chiefs are the latest to take advantage of that by adding a true three-force at the position. Walker will make the line, take pressure off Patrick Mahomes coming back from the ACL, and, more immediately, give GM Brett Veach added flexibility with the three picks he holds inside the top 40 (not having to reach for a back in a class features Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, and then a sizable dropoff).

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