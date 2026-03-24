New Report Reveals More Details About Ravens’ Decision to Cancel Maxx Crosby Trade

Two weeks ago, the Ravens' plans to trade for defensive end Maxx Crosby were called off after he did not pass his physical. Days after it was reported the Ravens would be sending two first-round picks to the Raiders to acquire Crosby, the Raiders announced the trade had been canceled a day before the start of the new league year.

Since the trade fell through, Crosby has shared his perspective on what happened during his visit to Baltimore. He noted that he traveled to Baltimore on Monday and when he finally met with head coach Jesse Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta after getting a physical, he felt the energy was “off.” Later that evening, the trade was called off and the Ravens arranged for Crosby to fly back to Las Vegas.

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A day later, the Ravens signed free agent Trey Hendrickson and DeCosta met with the media. He remained vague about what happened but said he was gutted as they could not complete the process of the trade.

In a newly released report from Ryan McFadden of ESPN, McFadden detailed that the Ravens had both their own doctors and doctors outside the team offer their thoughts on Crosby’s knee. The doctors believed Crosby could play in 2026, but a source said to ESPN that the team was concerned about Crosby’s durability in the future “because of a degenerative issue in his knee.”

Crosby underwent surgery for a knee injury he sustained during the 2025 season this offseason. Though his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has said Crosby remains on track in his recovery, the Ravens reportedly had concerns about his long-term health. Not everyone is buying that.

Per McFadden, “Sources with the Raiders and those close to Crosby are skeptical that his medical state was the sole motive for the trade reversal.”

One source specifically said to ESPN, “[The Ravens] had a lot of information at their disposal and still green-lit the trade," one of the sources said. "They did enough legwork that should have eliminated some of the concern.”

Ultimately, the Ravens decided against following through on a trade that was uncharasteric for a franchise that has never traded a first-round pick for a veteran player. Instead, they will look to Hendrickson to improve their pass rush, and avoid any risk that would have come with acquiring Crosby for multiple first-rounders.

Will Maxx Crosby be traded elsewhere?

After Crosby returned to the Raiders he said, “I am where I'm supposed to be. I know that.” Despite wanting a trade away from Las Vegas in hopes of an opportunity to win, Crosby expressed well-wishes for the Raiders franchise and wanted them to succeed—even if he left. After the trade fallout, Crosby appears to have had a change of heart and is happy to head back to the Raiders.

Not only does Crosby seem content returning to Las Vegas, but their doesn’t appear to be other teams ready to make a move for him at this point. Per McFadden, teams have checked in on Crosby’s availability for a team, but the asking price remains high and teams are “hesitant to meet it” after the trade fell through with Baltimore. McFadden noted that his sources do not expect Crosby to be traded soon, but could see a deal happening on—perhaps closer to the draft or at the trade deadline next season if the Raiders aren’t performing well.

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