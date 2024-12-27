Former Michigan State Star Excelling in One Massive Area
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has quietly established himself as one of the top up-and-coming playmakers in the NFL.
Heading into his rookie campaign last year, he didn't carry the same cachet as fellow Packers wideout Christian Watson, but it seems fairly safe to say that he has surpassed Watson on Green Bay's impressive totem pole of pass-catchers.
Reed caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and through 15 games this year, the former Michigan State Spartans star has hauled in 52 receptions for 803 yards and six scores.
But there is one particular area in which Reed has particularly excelled in 2024: explosive plays.
During his debut campaign, the 24-year-old averaged 12.4 yards per catch. Not terrible, but certainly not great, either.
Well, this season, that number has ballooned to 15.4 yards per reception, which is tied for eighth in the NFL.
For example, during the Packers' blowout win over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, Reed logged three catches for 76 yards. That's good for an average of 25.3 yards per grab.
Reed has had four games this year where he has posted over 20 yards per catch, with his high-water mark coming back in Week 1 when he snared four balls for 138 yards and a score. He registered an incredible 34.5 yards per reception that game.
While the Michigan State product is not exactly Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase, he seems to be in the process of establishing himself as a No. 1 receiver.
Remember: Reed is battling considerable talent in Green Bay's receiving corps, as Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are all present. Heck, throw tight end Tucker Kraft into the mix, as well.
So the fact that Reed has been able to remain so productive in spite of fighting for targets with so many other pass-catchers demonstrates just how terrific he has been with the Packers, and so early on in his professional career, to boot.
During his three seasons at East Lansing between 2020 and 2022, Reed amassed 147 receptions for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns.
