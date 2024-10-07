Former Spartan TE Scores on Sunday Night Football
The Michigan State Spartans football alumni continue to flex their muscles in the National Football League as yet another former player shines on the biggest stage.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward found the endzone for the second time in his professional career with a 16-yard touchdown pass on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. He put his team on top early in the second half, diving for the pylon.
Heyward was a Spartan for five years, redshirting in 2019, which paid off in a major way, leading him to a sensational graduate senior year. Posting 35 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his final collegiate season led the 25-year-old to be drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
The last name Heyward is very prevalent in the NFL as he is the son of All-Pro running back Craig Heyward and younger brother of All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron, who is in his 14th year with the Steelers. Only a select group of NFL players have competed alongside their brother at the highest level.
As a Spartan, the Duluth, Georgia native was named to the Paul Hornung watch list, which is an award given to the player with the most versatile performances, and he has maintained that same style of play into the professional game.
Currently in his third season with the Steelers, Heyward had 320 receiving yards on 52 receptions with one touchdown in his career before Sunday night. He is a 6'0", 230 lb block-heavy tight end who does not play a ton of snaps but takes advantage of the opportunities that he does receive.
After scoring his first touchdown of the season in a pivotal game on Sunday Night Football, Heyward will continue to contribute for a storied franchise with an uptick in snaps and targets, proving his effectiveness as a gritty and versatile tight end.
The Spartan football program has a knack for producing big-league talent, and they have done it for decades. Heyward is just another perfect example of how beneficial it is to be patient and trust that the program will put you in a position to have a chance to play on Sundays.
