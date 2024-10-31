Former Spartans Star Joins MSU Teammate with NFC Signing
The Michigan State Spartans will now have two stars from the 2021 team within the Seattle Seahawks' organization.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks signed former Spartans safety Michael Dowell to the practice squad. Dowell was formerly an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals, though he was waived before the season.
Seahawks on SI's Connor Benintendi wrote about the signing, signaling that there was a recent shift among Seahawks linebackers.
"At 6-1, 221 pounds, Dowell also played safety for the Bengals in the preseason and recorded seven tackles across three games via 82 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus," Benintendi wrote. "Seattle is signing him as a linebacker after he had 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his two seasons at Miami of Ohio. [Undrafted rookie Jamie] Sheriff re-signed with the Seahawks practice squad on Sept. 12 just one day after being waived by the Carolina Panthers, who claimed him after he was waived by Seattle during roster cutdowns. He logged eight tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures in three preseason games for the Seahawks. A linebacker swap keeps four linebackers on Seattle's practice squad heading into Week 9. Dowell joins Patrick O'Connell, Kenneth Odumegwu and Tyreke Smith at the position.
"The Seahawks continue to tinker with their linebacker room, both on the active roster and practice squad, after trading starting linebacker Jerome Baker to the Tennessee Titans for Ernest Jones IV last week. Jones made his Seahawks debut on Sunday in the team's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills."
Of course, this means that Dowell will be able to reconnect with Spartans teammate Kenneth Walker III, who is the feature back and arguably the biggest weapon on the Seahawks' offense (he is far more versatile than D.K. Metcalf, adding a threat in receiving and rushing).
Dowell played three seasons at Michigan State as a safety. He transferred to Miami (Ohio) to finish out his college career. With the Spartans, Dowell played 32 career games and started in seven. In 2021, Dowell played in all 12 games and had four starts at nickel.
He made the transition to linebacker more recently and could make himself a name with his coverage ability as a former safety. Especially with the Seahawks weak at linebacker.
