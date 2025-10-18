Gameday Preview: Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana
There is not a team left on the schedule for Michigan State (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) that is better than No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0). The Hoosiers are among the best in the country on both offense and defense and have great players all over the field.
So, let's see how the Spartans match up. Below is a quick recap of both teams' seasons to this point and then a full breakdown of all the stats you need to know.
MSU Season Recap
Things seemed to start fine for the Spartans. Michigan State began the year 3-0, including a revenge win over Boston College, who beat MSU last season. With the Eagles now 1-5 overall, 0-4 in ACC play, and the only win being over an FCS team, that result looks a lot less impressive for Michigan State than it did immediately after it happened.
MSU's other wins are against Western Michigan and FCS Youngstown State.
Since conference play started, it has not been pretty. MSU has lost all three of its conference games by double figures and is widely expected to do that again against the Hoosiers. The games at USC and Nebraska were both relatively competitive, but the Spartans took a nosedive during their latest loss, a 38-13 drubbing versus UCLA at home.
People have begun to wonder if head coach Jonathan Smith will be able to keep his job through the end of the season. This one will be a big test to see how Smith, his staff, and his players will respond to that kind of adversity.
Indiana Season Recap
Even though Indiana made the College Football Playoff last year, only losing two road games to national championship game participants Ohio State and Notre Dame, the Hoosiers are catching people by surprise again this year in their second season with Curt Cignetti.
IU was ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP Poll. It took a 63-10 rout of then-No. 9 Illinois for people to truly pay attention again.
Saturday will actually be Indiana's first home game since that win over the Illini. The Hoosiers have since won at Iowa, 20-15, and at then-No. 3 Oregon, 30-20.
The latter of those victories might be the biggest in IU's program history. The big knock on the Hoosiers last year was their lack of a "big win." Well, now they've got one, which is why they are now third in the rankings, the highest they've ever been.
Individual Statistics
Probable Starting QBs
MSU - Aidan Chiles: 61.3%, 1,019 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs
Indiana - Fernando Mendoza: 71.2%, 1,423 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs
Notable WRs
MSU - Omari Kelly: 24 rec, 347 yards, 1 TD | Nick Marsh: 29 rec, 340 yards, 4 TDs
Indiana - Elijah Sarratt: 39 rec, 533 yards, 7 TDs | Omar Cooper Jr.: 29 rec, 466 yards, 6 TDs
Notable Rushers
MSU - Makhi Frazier: 383 yards, 2 TDs | Aidan Chiles (QB): 186 yards, 5 TDs | Brandon Tullis: 137 yards, 2 TDs
Indiana - Roman Hemby: 421 yards, 2 TDs | Kaelon Black: 375 yards, 2 TD | Khobie Martin: 222 yards, 4 TDs | Lee Beebe: 209 yards, 1 TD
Top Defensive Players
MSU - LB Jordan Hall: 45 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF | LB Wayne Matthews III: 36 tackles, 1 INT | S Malik Spencer: 25 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF
Indiana - LB Aiden Fisher: 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks | LB Isaiah Jones: 32 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT | S Louis Moore: 37 tackles, 4 INT | S Amare Ferrell: 21 tackles, 3 INT, 4 PBUs
