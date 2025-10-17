3 Keys for Michigan State Football against Indiana
Michigan State (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) is going to need a lot of things to go right to have a chance this Saturday against No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0). The Hoosiers are better in pretty much every phase of the game, and look like a legitimate national championship contender under head coach Curt Cignetti.
If MSU makes this thing interesting, it will probably be because it was successful in these three areas:
Be Able to Respond
The Spartans have to overcome adversity just to put together a true, 100% effort this week. It has felt like everything that can go wrong has gone wrong over the last handful of weeks. Humans do not perform their greatest when everything they see and hear reinforces the idea that something is wrong.
Indiana is going to have something big swing its way in this game. Whether it be an MSU turnover, a big play, or something else, it will be key for the Spartans to respond to it. Last week against UCLA, the first momentum shift was when the Bruins stopped Michigan State on fourth-and-1, and MSU completely crumbled from that point on.
This week, keep an eye on how the Spartans respond to the first sign of adversity. Against such a good opponent, they cannot afford to do so weakly.
Limiting Possessions and Ball Control
This one is simple. The more possessions this game has, the more likely it is that Indiana wins. There is no denying that IU is the superior football team here.
For Michigan State to hang around, whenever it has possession, it has to try to make its drives as long as possible and also, obviously, get points. With how much MSU's defense has struggled during Big Ten play, a three-and-out and a punt is pretty much equivalent to a turnover.
Force Turnovers
Speaking of Michigan State's defense, Indiana is absolutely going to be able to move the ball and put up some points. The Hoosiers are eighth in the FBS for offensive yardage and fourth in scoring.
That means MSU needs to be able to steal a possession or two. Doing so has been a difficulty for the Spartans this year; they have only forced five turnovers in six games. IU also does not make many mistakes and has only three giveaways this season.
Michigan State is going to need something from someone there. Whether it be a corner or a safety finding an interception or a linebacker punching the ball out, a Spartan will have to make a play to inject energy into his teammates and perhaps sow doubt into the Hoosiers, even just a little bit.
