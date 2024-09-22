Grades for Michigan State in Loss to Boston College
In a rain-soaked, emotional night game in Chestnut Hill, the Michigan State Spartans dropped their first game of the season to the Boston College Eagles, 23-19.
A late touchdown from Thomas Castellanos to Lewis Bond gave the Eagles the lead, and a questionable throw into double coverage from Aidan Chiles resulted in an interception that sealed the deal for the Eagles.
It was a frustrating performance for the Spartans. They controlled the game in the first half, but things fell apart in the third quarter. They briefly took the lead back on a field goal in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.
Chiles had his worst game as a Spartan, letting passes get away from him, resulting in picks. He is young and will learn from these mistakes, but they are still aggravating nonetheless.
Let’s break down three players’ performances and hand out grades.
Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. - The Spartans needed Foster Jr. to step up with Nick Marsh and Jaron Glover out for this game, and he did.
Foster caught four passes for 87 yards, consistently getting open. He would have had bigger numbers if Chiles had connected with him on some of his wide-open routes.
The Spartans decided to throw the ball in the rain, not fearing the elements. Foster was the beneficiary of that, making big plays.
Michigan State will need him to do that in the next couple weeks as the schedule becomes much tougher.
Grade: A-
Running back Nate Carter - It seemed like the Spartans’ rushing attack was better with Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams in the game, and it fell flat when Carter came in.
Carter finished with nine carries for just nine yards, consistently getting stuffed in the backfield. Lynch-Adams made plays with the same run-blocking that Carter got.
Carter also dropped a ball in the end zone that was in his hands, which would have given the Spartans a touchdown lead. Instead, they had to settle for a field goal. A forgettable one from the Spartans’ top back.
Grade: C-
Defensive end Khris Bogle - The Spartans have needed this version of Bogle for quite some time.
Bogle led the team in tackles with six, also recording half a sack and half a tackle for loss. He was constantly in the backfield pressuring Castellanos.
Michigan State needs more from Bogle as their top edge rusher going forward, but he has been promising to start the year.
Grade: B+
