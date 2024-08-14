How Michigan State TE Jack Velling Can Lead His Room
Transfer tight end Jack Velling is new to Michigan State, but he's been around college football long enough to know what it takes to thrive.
As one of the most highly-anticipated tight ends in the country going into this season, Velling not only has the responsibility of meeting expectations, but also leading his room of both veteran and young tight ends.
Velling told reporters on Monday what he can do to be that leader.
"I would kind of just say for the young guys, just get your head in the playbook and kind of don't look anywhere else and just focus on studying, figuring out where you're going to be at all times," Velling said. "And the older guys, it's just kind of always look alive. We might have a route that you know in the playbook we're not supposed to get the ball, but you go win the route, you're going to get the ball. So, just kind of look alive, and [for] the young guys, study that playbook."
Velling has a very high football IQ, and much of that can be attributed to his dedication to the game. Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who coached Velling at Oregon State, sees that devotion as a valuable example the rest of his room can learn from.
"I think it's not too much what he [Velling] can do that they can't," Wozniak said. "I want the learning piece from him. He's a very savvy kid. You tell him something once and he does it. ... He just understands it. He's a very good feel player. Route game, I think what's fun with him is he can win in man, he can win in zone. In particular in zone, because he's so good at feeling for the soft spot. And then, because he is explosive, it actually helps in the run blocking. And really how he goes about it.
"What you want those young guys learning from him is -- see this guy coming in, possible three-year starter, he's still taking notes like he's a freshman. How he goes about it, how he communicates, what he's thinking is kind of what I want those guys to be thinking."
Velling enters his third year of college football after spending his first two at Oregon State. He has the benefit of still playing under Coach Wozniak, Coach Jonathan Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren, who all left the Beavers for East Lansing this offseason.
