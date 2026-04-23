How MSU Football Replacing Top NFL Draft Prospects

Day 1 of the NFL Draft is here.

Michigan State football probably won't see one of its alumni get chosen until the third day on Saturday, but the Spartans, now led by Pat Fitzgerald , have had to worry about the holes left behind by some top players. Here's how MSU has done it:

Replacing Matt Gulbin

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Perhaps the trickiest guy to replace is center Matt Gulbin . Standing in the middle of Michigan State's offensive line, Gublin was the most reliable guy MSU had in the trenches. He was also a team captain, which speaks volumes to his leadership qualities as an incoming transfer. Gulbin is currently projected to go around the fifth- or sixth-round range.

Just as the Spartans went to the portal to get Gulbin, they went to the portal to replace him. The solution has been North Dakota State transfer, Trent Fraley . He was the FCS Rimington Award winner for the Bison in 2025, which is awarded annually to the subdivision's top center. Fraley is considered undersized at 6-foot-1, but his production throughout his career has spoken for itself.

Replacing Ryan Eckley

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley mimics a golf swing after a deep punt against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's other true NFL Draft hopeful is punter Ryan Eckley . He was one of the best punters in America in 2025, averaging 48.5 yards per punt, which earned him the Big Ten Punter of the Year award and Second Team All-American recognition from the AFCA and ESPN.

Fitzgerald's splash hire of LeVar Woods away from Iowa to be the Spartans' new special teams coordinator solved the problem of replacing Eckley very quickly.

Iowa punter Rhys Dakin speaks to media members June 25, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods simply brought Rhys Dakin , his punter with the Hawkeyes, to East Lansing via the transfer portal. Dakin averaged 43.6 yards per punt in 2025, earning him honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition from the media.

The history of Woods' career is more reason to believe Dakin can get even better. Woods developed punter Tory Taylor, a fourth-round pick, while he was in Iowa City. He's also had several other specialists either become NFL draft picks or become All-Americans.

Replacing Malik Spencer

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) reacts after a third down defensive play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Safety Malik Spencer also has an outside chance of being selected, possibly popping up on NFL radars when he visited the defending AFC champion New England Patriots. Even if he doesn't get picked, Spencer is probably in line to get some calls for UDFA opportunities.

To replace Spencer, MSU needed to look for someone who can both play free safety a bit and roll into the box and play some nickel. There isn't a one-for-one replacement here, like there was with Gulbin and Eckley. Keeping Nikai Martinez certainly helps bolster the free safety spot. Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard was brought in to be that fifth defensive back.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images