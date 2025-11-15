Spartan Nation

How to Watch, Listen to MSU Football vs. Penn State

Here are all the details on how to watch Saturday's game between the Spartans and the Nittany Lions.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Michigan State (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) is playing its final home game at Spartan Stadium this season, as the Spartans welcome Penn State (3-6, 0-6).

Both teams enter on six-game losing streaks. The most recent victories for both squads came against FCS opponents back on Sept. 13, when MSU beat Youngstown State and the Nittany Lions defeated Villanova. Penn State has not beaten a Power Four team this year, while Michigan State's lone such victory is against 1-9 Boston College in double overtime.

Nicholas Singleton
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Even though this game is a clash between two of the worst power-conference teams in the sport, the Land Grant Trophy is going to be awarded to somebody on one of the best television slots the Big Ten has.

Here are all the details on how to take in Saturday's game:

Television Info

Wayne Matthews III
Michigan State Spartans linebacker Wayne Matthews III (10) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) during a rush in Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Gary Danielson (analyst); Jenny Dell (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Matt Gulbin
Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

SiriusXM Radio

Channels 113, 197 or on the SiriusXM App

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Radio Info - Penn State Sports Network

Kaytron Alle
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) pushes forward with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

SiriusXM Radio

Channel 372 or on the SiriusXM App

Local Stations

99.5 & 103.7 FM | 1450 AM

Announcers: Steve Jones (play-by-play); Jack Ham (analyst); Brian Tripp (sidelines)

Series History

Land Grant Troph
Nov 26, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions football players carry the Land-Grant trophy following the competition of the game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State 45-12. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State enters Saturday with the slimmest of leads in the all-time series, a 19-18-1 advantage over the Spartans.

The Nittany Lions took the lead the last time these two teams met, which was a 42-0 drubbing over MSU during the 2023 regular season finale at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan State is concluding its regular season there again this year, this time versus Maryland.

Due to the Big Ten getting rid of the East and West divisions last year as it expanded from 14 to 18 teams, 2024 was the first year that the Spartans and Penn State did not meet since 2013. These two teams aren't scheduled to face one another in 2026, either, but are slotted for meetings in 2027 (Happy Valley) and 2028 (East Lansing).

Saturday will end up being PSU's first trip to Spartan Stadium since 2021. Michigan State won that game 30-27 in a snow-filled contest that is the program's most recent win in this series, as well.

MSU-PS
Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Keon Wylie (32) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

3-6. CBS. 3-6. . 3:30 p.m. ET. 491. Nov. 15. MSU-PSU. 486

