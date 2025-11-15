How to Watch, Listen to MSU Football vs. Penn State
Michigan State (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) is playing its final home game at Spartan Stadium this season, as the Spartans welcome Penn State (3-6, 0-6).
Both teams enter on six-game losing streaks. The most recent victories for both squads came against FCS opponents back on Sept. 13, when MSU beat Youngstown State and the Nittany Lions defeated Villanova. Penn State has not beaten a Power Four team this year, while Michigan State's lone such victory is against 1-9 Boston College in double overtime.
Even though this game is a clash between two of the worst power-conference teams in the sport, the Land Grant Trophy is going to be awarded to somebody on one of the best television slots the Big Ten has.
Here are all the details on how to take in Saturday's game:
Television Info
Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Gary Danielson (analyst); Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
SiriusXM Radio
Channels 113, 197 or on the SiriusXM App
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Radio Info - Penn State Sports Network
SiriusXM Radio
Channel 372 or on the SiriusXM App
Local Stations
99.5 & 103.7 FM | 1450 AM
Announcers: Steve Jones (play-by-play); Jack Ham (analyst); Brian Tripp (sidelines)
Series History
Penn State enters Saturday with the slimmest of leads in the all-time series, a 19-18-1 advantage over the Spartans.
The Nittany Lions took the lead the last time these two teams met, which was a 42-0 drubbing over MSU during the 2023 regular season finale at Ford Field in Detroit. Michigan State is concluding its regular season there again this year, this time versus Maryland.
Due to the Big Ten getting rid of the East and West divisions last year as it expanded from 14 to 18 teams, 2024 was the first year that the Spartans and Penn State did not meet since 2013. These two teams aren't scheduled to face one another in 2026, either, but are slotted for meetings in 2027 (Happy Valley) and 2028 (East Lansing).
Saturday will end up being PSU's first trip to Spartan Stadium since 2021. Michigan State won that game 30-27 in a snow-filled contest that is the program's most recent win in this series, as well.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.