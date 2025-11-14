Michigan State Unveils Uniform Combo for Penn State Game
Michigan State has revealed the uniform combo it will be wearing on Saturday when it takes the field to face Penn State.
On Thursday, MSU football posted a video on social media featuring defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan, who was wearing a green helmet, a green jersey, and white pants. The helmet features a camo stripe as a salute to veterans.
Michigan State Uniform Tracker
All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.
Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)
Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)
@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)
UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
@ Indiana: white helmets (Gruff logo), white jerseys, green pants (W/W/G)
Michigan: green helmets (green logo), green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ Minnesota: white helmets, white jerseys, white pants (W/W/W)
Penn State: green helmets (camo stripe), green jerseys, white pants (G/G/W)
Quick Look at the Nittany Lions
Just like MSU, Penn State is definitely in desperate need of a win, as well. The Nittany Lions have an identical overall and conference record as the Spartans.
When one does compare the measly 0-6 Big Ten records, though, PSU's performance definitely looks better. All but one of Penn State's losses have been by one score. The only team to beat the Nittany Lions by multiple possessions was No. 1 Ohio State. PSU has also faced four Big Ten teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
The Nittany Lions are currently being led by interim head coach Terry Smith. Permanent head coach James Franklin was fired after Penn State had fallen to 3-3 after a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern. Excluding the shortened COVID season, one more loss would mean PSU's first losing season since going 4-7 back in 2004.
Penn State will also be putting former backup Ethan Grunkemeyer in at quarterback. Grunkemeyer has been the starter ever since Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury during that Northwestern game. During his three starts so far, Grunkemeyer has thrown for 457 yards, just one touchdown, and four interceptions.
His best performance came against No. 2 Indiana, though, going for 219 yards, the touchdown, and one interception, nearly leading PSU to an upset victory in the process.
Behind Grunkemeyer is also an elite running back duo. Nicolas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been splitting carries for four seasons now, and enter Saturday with a combined 6,888 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.