The penultimate week of the college football regular season is already here.

It's a short one for Michigan State (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten), which is set to play its second Friday night home game of the season. The first was the season opener against Toledo. This time, it's against No. 13 Oregon (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten).

Friday will also be the Spartans' Senior Night, with it being the final game at Spartan Stadium this year. Here's how you can watch the game or listen on the radio.

TV Info

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Official Kickoff Time: 8:05 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 20

Channel: FOX | Streaming: FOX One

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play); Devin Gardner (analyst); Josh Sims (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek (82), Bryson Williams (14), and Jaziun Patterson (4) celebrate a touchdown against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 132/231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Previewing Oregon

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up at the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This seemed like a spot where Michigan State could maybe, just maybe, catch Oregon off-guard before the season began. It's a cross-country flight for the Ducks, a short week, and it was sandwiched between games against Michigan and rival Washington for Oregon, after all. The ingredients were there for this to be a trap game.

Instead, this now feels like a pretty bad spot for the Spartans. Oregon looked close to falling off a cliff after Dante Moore got hurt at USC and after the Ducks lost to Illinois to reach 4-3, but head coach Dan Lanning kept everything together. Oregon has won three in a row now, beating then-No. 20 Northwestern at home, then-No. 12 Ohio State on the road, and then Michigan at home last week.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Ducks are 13th in the current CFP rankings and would be the second team out of the 12-team playoff if it began today (one spot is currently reserved for No. 17 Boise State as the highest-ranked G6 team). If Oregon wins out, though, it may just squeak in.

ESPN's College Football Playoff Index currently gives the Ducks a 35.4% chance to be a part of the 12-team field, but that number essentially hits zero if Oregon loses on Friday night to this Michigan State team. The stakes for the Ducks are obvious, which means there is no chance MSU can really catch them by surprise. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic being out for the game with an injury he suffered last week only makes it more difficult.