How to Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Friday Night Game vs. Oregon
In this story:
The penultimate week of the college football regular season is already here.
It's a short one for Michigan State (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten), which is set to play its second Friday night home game of the season. The first was the season opener against Toledo. This time, it's against No. 13 Oregon (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten).
Friday will also be the Spartans' Senior Night, with it being the final game at Spartan Stadium this year. Here's how you can watch the game or listen on the radio.
TV Info
Official Kickoff Time: 8:05 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 20
Channel: FOX | Streaming: FOX One
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play); Devin Gardner (analyst); Josh Sims (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 132/231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
Previewing Oregon
This seemed like a spot where Michigan State could maybe, just maybe, catch Oregon off-guard before the season began. It's a cross-country flight for the Ducks, a short week, and it was sandwiched between games against Michigan and rival Washington for Oregon, after all. The ingredients were there for this to be a trap game.
Instead, this now feels like a pretty bad spot for the Spartans. Oregon looked close to falling off a cliff after Dante Moore got hurt at USC and after the Ducks lost to Illinois to reach 4-3, but head coach Dan Lanning kept everything together. Oregon has won three in a row now, beating then-No. 20 Northwestern at home, then-No. 12 Ohio State on the road, and then Michigan at home last week.
Now, the Ducks are 13th in the current CFP rankings and would be the second team out of the 12-team playoff if it began today (one spot is currently reserved for No. 17 Boise State as the highest-ranked G6 team). If Oregon wins out, though, it may just squeak in.
ESPN's College Football Playoff Index currently gives the Ducks a 35.4% chance to be a part of the 12-team field, but that number essentially hits zero if Oregon loses on Friday night to this Michigan State team. The stakes for the Ducks are obvious, which means there is no chance MSU can really catch them by surprise. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic being out for the game with an injury he suffered last week only makes it more difficult.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika