How to Watch, Listen to UCLA at Michigan State
Plenty of eyes will be on Saturday's game between Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) and UCLA (1-4, 1-1). Even though it's a contest featuring two teams AP voters almost certainly never considered for their ballots, the Bruins have been one of the biggest topics in college football after they upset formerly No. 7 Penn State last week.
Here are all the details Spartan fans need to know in order to watch or listen to Saturday's game, as MSU tries to snap its two-game losing streak.
TV Info
Kickoff Time: 12:01 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT)
Channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM(1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Satellite: SiriusXM Channel 85 or SiriusXM App
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Quick Look at UCLA
While the Bruins are on the positive side of one of the biggest headlines of the 2025 college football season so far, a part of what made the result last week so big was how miserable things were for UCLA prior to that.
After starting the year 0-3 and hitting rock bottom with a 35-10 home loss to New Mexico, the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster. Both the offensive and defensive coordinators have since also left, and UCLA reached 0-4 during its first game with interim head coach Tim Skipper in a 17-14 loss at Northwestern.
The most well-known player on the Bruins' roster is quarterback Nico Iamaleava. After transferring to Westwood after leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last year, Iamaleava has 954 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in five games. It's not the best line, but he adds a ton of value with his legs; he has a team-high 332 rushing yards and four touchdowns, as well.
UCLA also has two former Spartan players. Defensive end Anthony Jones leads the Bruins with 1.5 sacks this year. There is also running back Jalen Berger, who was MSU's leading rusher in 2022; he has 78 rushing yards this season.
