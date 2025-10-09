What MSU Must Do to Avoid Upset vs. UCLA
The Michigan State Spartans want to get back into the win column after their game against the UCLA Bruins this Saturday.
This game is a prime opportunity for the Spartans to bounce back: it’s homecoming, the Bruins may be in emotional letdown territory, and Jonathan Smith’s team is desperate to avoid a spiral.
The Bruins pulled off the most exciting upset of the 2025 season against Penn State last weekend, and they could bring that momentum to East Lansing. Smith and his team will do everything they can to avoid that being the case.
But what must MSU do to avoid being UCLA’s second victim this season? Let’s break down three keys to victory for this team.
Maintaining pass-rush momentum
The Spartans finally got after the quarterback last week, sacking Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola five times.
MSU recorded four sacks against Western Michigan in the season opener, but has struggled to create pressure since then. Saturday’s game was a welcome experience for a program whose identity has always been strong defense.
If the Spartans cannot take down quarterback Nico Iamaleava, he will sit back in the pocket and find open receivers, or he will take off and run, which leads us to our second key to victory.
Containing the QB run
Iamaleava ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns last week. Some were designed runs, but most were scrambles for which the Nittany Lions had no answer.
The Spartans have been burned by mobile quarterbacks this season, and Iamaleava will run all over them if the MSU defensive line does not keep him in the pocket.
Defensive end Jalen Thompson had his best game of the season, and he will be key in slowing down the talented Bruin QB. If Iamaleava runs wild, MSU may face a similar fate to Penn State.
Explosive plays
UCLA is near the bottom of the Big Ten in almost every defensive statistic, so this game is a chance for the Spartan offense to bounce back.
Despite scoring 27 points against Nebraska last week, MSU struggled to move the football for much of the game. Aidan Chiles was scrambling behind the offensive line, and the Spartans failed to get the run game going outside of Chiles' runs.
The Spartans must involve receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly more, as the offense is at its best when those two are on their game. MSU should have success scoring points.
