Why Battle Between MSU's Chiles, UCLA's Iamaleava Will Be Exciting

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles and UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will put on a show.

Carter Landis

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the UCLA Bruins in a homecoming showdown this Saturday. 

Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are looking to get their season back on track after a second consecutive loss, this time against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road. MSU had a lead in the game, but let things slip away at the end of the third quarter. 

Despite UCLA pulling off a major upset against Penn State, the Spartans have a good chance of defeating the Bruins and picking up their fourth win of the season. The Bruins have an interim coach and have struggled on both sides of the ball in 2025. 

If MSU wants to win on Saturday, it will rely on quarterback Aidan Chiles to lead it to victory. UCLA hopes the same from Nico Iamaleava

Aidan Chiles vs. Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleav
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks do not battle each other like a tennis match, but it is always fun to see how they compete and respond to each other when one throws a touchdown or leads a scoring drive. 

The Spartans, whose defense has struggled this season, face Iamaleava at the wrong time. The former five-star recruit and Tennessee Volunteer has started to find a groove. 

Iamaleava threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more against Penn State last weekend. New Offensive Coordinator Jerry Neuheisel unlocked something in his quarterback that helped him reach another level. 

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Chiles had probably his worst game of the season against the Huskers last week, struggling to complete many passes and throwing two interceptions, his first multi-turnover game of 2025. He was constantly getting hit by Husker defenders due to poor offensive line play

Both quarterbacks are California natives and were high school rivals, so Chiles and Iamaleava will be eager to play against each other again. They will each look to one-up each other to help their respective teams win. 

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Neither defense has been particularly good this season, so Chiles and Iamaleava could both have big games on Saturday. It would not be surprising to see multiple big-time throws and many points on the board. 

Saturday’s game should be exciting, although MSU hopes it will not be, and it can skate by with an easy win. 

A fan wearing a Sporty helmet cheers during the Michigan State Madness event on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That won’t be the case if Iamaleava has anything to say about it.

