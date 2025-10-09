Why Battle Between MSU's Chiles, UCLA's Iamaleava Will Be Exciting
The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the UCLA Bruins in a homecoming showdown this Saturday.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans are looking to get their season back on track after a second consecutive loss, this time against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road. MSU had a lead in the game, but let things slip away at the end of the third quarter.
Despite UCLA pulling off a major upset against Penn State, the Spartans have a good chance of defeating the Bruins and picking up their fourth win of the season. The Bruins have an interim coach and have struggled on both sides of the ball in 2025.
If MSU wants to win on Saturday, it will rely on quarterback Aidan Chiles to lead it to victory. UCLA hopes the same from Nico Iamaleava.
Aidan Chiles vs. Nico Iamaleava
Quarterbacks do not battle each other like a tennis match, but it is always fun to see how they compete and respond to each other when one throws a touchdown or leads a scoring drive.
The Spartans, whose defense has struggled this season, face Iamaleava at the wrong time. The former five-star recruit and Tennessee Volunteer has started to find a groove.
Iamaleava threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more against Penn State last weekend. New Offensive Coordinator Jerry Neuheisel unlocked something in his quarterback that helped him reach another level.
Chiles had probably his worst game of the season against the Huskers last week, struggling to complete many passes and throwing two interceptions, his first multi-turnover game of 2025. He was constantly getting hit by Husker defenders due to poor offensive line play.
Both quarterbacks are California natives and were high school rivals, so Chiles and Iamaleava will be eager to play against each other again. They will each look to one-up each other to help their respective teams win.
Neither defense has been particularly good this season, so Chiles and Iamaleava could both have big games on Saturday. It would not be surprising to see multiple big-time throws and many points on the board.
Saturday’s game should be exciting, although MSU hopes it will not be, and it can skate by with an easy win.
That won’t be the case if Iamaleava has anything to say about it.
