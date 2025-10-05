Spartan Nation

MSU Players Who Elevated Themselves During Nebraska Game

Despite the loss, there are some Spartans who played well against the Cornhuskers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
In this story:

It can be tough to take a more optimistic perspective on things after a loss, especially when Michigan State's 38-27 loss at Nebraska can feel like one that the Spartans got away.

Despite that, there are a few individual performances that MSU can feel good about. Here are three of them:

QB Alessio Milivojevic

QB Alessio Milivojevic
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

Before everyone gets ahead of themselves: No, there isn't and shouldn't be a quarterback controversy in East Lansing. One bad game from Aidan Chiles, especially with how well he had been playing before Saturday, doesn't mean it's time to make that type of change.

That doesn't mean it's not OK to be excited about backup Alessio Milivojevic. He'd previously only thrown two passes in college, and both were interceptions. Against Nebraska, Milivojevic was able to come in at two different points for Chiles, going 6-for-7 through the air for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown towards the end of the game.

LB Jordan Hall

LB Jordan Hall
Michigan State's Jordan Hall warms up before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Starting linebacker Jordan Hall looked the part against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. The team captain looked the part, leading MSU with eight total tackles (five solo) and also intercepting the first pass of his career from Dylan Raiola.

That pick was one of the biggest moments of the game for Michigan State. The Spartans had just tied the game up at 14. Nebraska came back on the field, and on the first play, Hall lurked in the middle of the field and jumped in front of Raiola's pass.

For the season, Hall is now up to 38 total tackles, which is the most on the team and further extends his total from last year's (24).

DE Jalen Thompson

DE Jalen Thompson
Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, celebrates his tackle for a safety against Western Michigan during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.

Another player on Michigan State's defense who had a really good day was defensive end Jalen Thompson.

The Spartans were going to need a pass rush, and Thompson was able to provide a sack at a critical moment --- he got Nebraska's Raiola for a loss of 10 yards on a fourth-and-4 play when the Cornhuskers were just outside MSU's red zone during the second quarter.

Thompson finished with five total tackles --- tied for second on the team --- two tackles for loss, and that sack.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith holds a football as the team warms up before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.