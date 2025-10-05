MSU Players Who Elevated Themselves During Nebraska Game
It can be tough to take a more optimistic perspective on things after a loss, especially when Michigan State's 38-27 loss at Nebraska can feel like one that the Spartans got away.
Despite that, there are a few individual performances that MSU can feel good about. Here are three of them:
QB Alessio Milivojevic
Before everyone gets ahead of themselves: No, there isn't and shouldn't be a quarterback controversy in East Lansing. One bad game from Aidan Chiles, especially with how well he had been playing before Saturday, doesn't mean it's time to make that type of change.
That doesn't mean it's not OK to be excited about backup Alessio Milivojevic. He'd previously only thrown two passes in college, and both were interceptions. Against Nebraska, Milivojevic was able to come in at two different points for Chiles, going 6-for-7 through the air for 71 yards and one touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown towards the end of the game.
LB Jordan Hall
Starting linebacker Jordan Hall looked the part against the Cornhuskers on Saturday. The team captain looked the part, leading MSU with eight total tackles (five solo) and also intercepting the first pass of his career from Dylan Raiola.
That pick was one of the biggest moments of the game for Michigan State. The Spartans had just tied the game up at 14. Nebraska came back on the field, and on the first play, Hall lurked in the middle of the field and jumped in front of Raiola's pass.
For the season, Hall is now up to 38 total tackles, which is the most on the team and further extends his total from last year's (24).
DE Jalen Thompson
Another player on Michigan State's defense who had a really good day was defensive end Jalen Thompson.
The Spartans were going to need a pass rush, and Thompson was able to provide a sack at a critical moment --- he got Nebraska's Raiola for a loss of 10 yards on a fourth-and-4 play when the Cornhuskers were just outside MSU's red zone during the second quarter.
Thompson finished with five total tackles --- tied for second on the team --- two tackles for loss, and that sack.
