Live Game Thread: Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- It has been a very tough start to the Big Ten schedule for Michigan State, who sit at 3-3 overall, but is 0-3 during conference play. Things are not getting any easier, too, as the Spartans are now prepping for a daunting task against No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) on the road.
It is a game featuring two programs going two very different directions. IU seems primed to get to a second College Football Playoff in as many seasons under head coach Curt Cignetti. If the red-hot Hoosiers blow out MSU, the calls from the Spartans' fanbase for head coach Jonathan Smith's firing are only going to get louder and louder.
How We Got Here
The Spartans were able to get to 3-0 to start the season, but in hindsight, it was not exactly a difficult task. All three non-conference games were in East Lansing, and two of those games were against the MAC's Western Michigan and FCS school Youngstown State.
MSU's "premier" non-conference game was against Boston College. The Spartans were able to pull that one out in double overtime, but, headed into Saturday, BC has not won a game since and is 1-5.
Michigan State's first two Big Ten games were one of moral victories, rather than actual ones. The Spartans opened the conference slate at USC and played a largely competitive game, but still ultimately lost by 14. After a bye week, MSU went to Nebraska and actually led at one point in the third quarter, but the Spartans then surrendered 24 consecutive points to let the Cornhuskers pull away.
That led to the crescendo of the season so far, the UCLA game. The Bruins entered 1-4 with an interim-laden coaching staff, and it was Michigan State's homecoming game. All of that did not matter a bit, as the Bruins dominated the game nearly the entire time, winning 38-13.
Now, it's time for that team to lick its wounds and take on a legitimate national championship contender. The Hoosiers solidified that status last Saturday when they went into Eugene and took down then-No. 3 Oregon on the road. This is also IU's homecoming game, and its first home game since it crushed Illinois 63-10 on Sept. 20.
Live Updates
First Half
First Quarter
