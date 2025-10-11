Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. UCLA
EAST LANSING -- Kickoff is nearing in Spartan Stadium, as Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) tries to get back on the right track against UCLA (1-4, 1-1).
The Spartans are trying to get their first Big Ten win of the season after dropping their first two conference games at USC and Nebraska. The Bruins are coming off a massive upset victory over then-No. 7 Penn State last week, becoming the first team with a record of 0-4 or worse to beat an AP top-10 team since 1985.
Both a quick preview of Michigan State's opponent and live updates can be found below.
UCLA Preview
Before their upset victory against Penn State, UCLA had seemed to be at rock bottom. The Bruins started 0-4 and had either fired or mutually parted ways with their head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator.
UCLA's season began with a 43-10 home loss to Utah. Then, the Bruins lost back-to-back games to Group of Five programs, falling 30-23 at UNLV and really hitting bedrock with a 35-10 home loss against New Mexico.
Quarterbacking UCLA is former five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava. Last year, he helped lead Tennessee to the College Football Playoff as the No. 9 seed. So far this season, Iamaleava has 954 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions through the air. He's also the Bruins' leading rusher, totaling 332 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Through the air, Iamaleava's best option to throw to is wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer. Through five games, Gilmer has 24 catches, 304 yards, and two touchdowns. UCLA's second-leading receiver, Mikey Matthews, has 128 yards.
Defensively, the Bruins have two linebackers with at least 50 tackles this season already. JonJon Vaughns holds a slight lead with 54. Isaiah Chisom is just behind him with 50. Still, the unit has really struggled as a whole. UCLA's secondary hasn't intercepted a pass yet this season, and its defensive line has only sacked the opposing QB five times.
Michigan State should also be able to run the ball. The Bruins' run defense is dead last in the Big Ten this year at rushing yards per game and has allowed the most in the conference on a per-carry basis.
Live Updates
First Half
First Quarter
