Gameday Preview: UCLA at Michigan State

You can get all the info and stats you need on Saturday's game between the Bruins and Spartans here.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl.
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
It's officially gameday in East Lansing, as Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) tries to get going in the right direction after two straight losses against UCLA (1-4, 1-1), the darlings of college football after it upset Penn State last week.

The Bruins have had several changes during their season, to say the least. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired after they started 0-3. UCLA has since parted ways with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. The interim positions are held by head coach Tim Skipper, OC Jerry Neuheisel, and DC Kevin Coyle.

For this interesting Big Ten matchup between two schools on opposite ends of the country, let's go through all the players and stats you need to know.

When MSU has the Ball

Aidan Chiles
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Michigan State's offense is going to need a much better day than it had against Nebraska. The Spartans only managed 242 total yards of offense and averaged only 3.5 yards per play. The two biggest keys will be if MSU's offensive line plays better and if Aidan Chiles is able to find his receivers downfield a bit more.

UCLA's defense has struggled for most of the season, though the Bruins held Northwestern to 17 points during their Big Ten opener, and Penn State only had seven points at halftime last week.

When UCLA has the Ball

Nico Iamaleava
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins' offense is coming off a scorching, 42-point outburst against a pretty good Penn State defense that's run by Jim Knowles, who was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State last year.

UCLA's offense starts with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who helped lead Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth last year. Iamaleava can also scramble, so MSU's defense will need to pay some attention to that.

That Spartan defense had a better game against Nebraska than it had two weeks prior at USC. The 38 points allowed don't make it look good, but the Cornhuskers scored on a blocked punt touchdown and also had an average starting field position near midfield.

Stat Breakdown

Makhi Frazier
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (1) attempts to tackle Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) during the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Individual Stats

Starting Quarterbacks

Aidan Chiles (MSU) - 63.2% completions, 953 passing yards (7.6 YPA), 9 TDs, 3 INTs | 177 rushing yards, four TDs

Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) - 66.2% completions, 954 yards (6.4 YPA), 6 TDs, 3 INTs | 332 rushing yards, four TDs

Brandon Tullis
Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs for a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Running Backs

MSU: Makhi Frazier - 75 carries, 325 yards, 2 TDs | Brandon Tullis - 30 rushes, 132 yards, 2 TDs

UCLA: Anthony Woods - 39 carries, 190 yards | Jaivian Thomas - 38 carries, 165 yards | Jalen Berger - 23 carries, 78 yards

Nick Marsh
Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Notable Wide Receivers

MSU: Omari Kelly - 22 catches, 326 yards, 1 TD | Nick Marsh - 22 catches, 263 yards, 3 TDs | Chrishon McCray - 8 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD

UCLA: Kwazi Gilmer - 24 catches, 302 yards, 2 TDs | Mikey Matthews - 11 catches, 128 yards | Titus Mokiao-Atimalala - 11 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs

Jack Velling
Michigan State's Jack Velling, left, runs after a catch as Western Michigan's Kershawn Fisher closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Tight Ends

MSU: Jack Velling - 11 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs | Michael Masunas - 7 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs

UCLA: Jack Pedersen - 9 catches, 60 yards | Hudson Habermehl - 8 catches, 55 yards

Team Stats

Omari Kelly
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

MSU Total Offense: 347.4 yards/game (100th in the FBS) | UCLA Total Defense: 392.8 yards/game (t-100th)

MSU Scoring Offense: 32.8 points/game (t-50th) | UCLA Scoring Defense: 32.4 points/game (122nd)

UCLA Total Offense: 344.0 yards/game (t-103rd) | MSU Total Defense: 359.4 yards/game (69th)

UCLA Scoring Offense: 19.8 points/game (t-112th) | MSU Scoring Defense: 30.6 points/game (t-113th)

MSU Rushing: 140.0 yards/game (95th) | UCLA Rush Defense: 217.6 yards/game (128th)

UCLA Rushing: 153.2 yards/game (74th) | MSU Rush Defense: 109.8 yards/game (33rd)

MSU Passing: 207.4 yards/game (91st) | UCLA Pass Defense: 175.2 yards/game (26th)

UCLA Passing: 190.8 yards/game (100th) | MSU Pass Defense: 249.6 yards/game (109th)

MSU Third-Down Offense: 36.7% (96th) | UCLA Third-Down Defense: 55.9% (134th)

UCLA Third-Down Offense: 38.5% (t-84th) | MSU Third-Down Defense: 43.8% (t-105th)

MSU Turnover Margin: -2 | UCLA Turnover Margin: -1

MSU Penalty Yardage: 40.6 yards/game (t-24th) | UCLA Penalty Yardage: 74.0 yards/game (121st)

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles extends a hand-off against Youngstown State on Sept. 13, 2025 / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

