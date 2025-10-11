Gameday Preview: UCLA at Michigan State
It's officially gameday in East Lansing, as Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) tries to get going in the right direction after two straight losses against UCLA (1-4, 1-1), the darlings of college football after it upset Penn State last week.
The Bruins have had several changes during their season, to say the least. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired after they started 0-3. UCLA has since parted ways with offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. The interim positions are held by head coach Tim Skipper, OC Jerry Neuheisel, and DC Kevin Coyle.
For this interesting Big Ten matchup between two schools on opposite ends of the country, let's go through all the players and stats you need to know.
When MSU has the Ball
Michigan State's offense is going to need a much better day than it had against Nebraska. The Spartans only managed 242 total yards of offense and averaged only 3.5 yards per play. The two biggest keys will be if MSU's offensive line plays better and if Aidan Chiles is able to find his receivers downfield a bit more.
UCLA's defense has struggled for most of the season, though the Bruins held Northwestern to 17 points during their Big Ten opener, and Penn State only had seven points at halftime last week.
When UCLA has the Ball
The Bruins' offense is coming off a scorching, 42-point outburst against a pretty good Penn State defense that's run by Jim Knowles, who was the defensive coordinator at Ohio State last year.
UCLA's offense starts with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who helped lead Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth last year. Iamaleava can also scramble, so MSU's defense will need to pay some attention to that.
That Spartan defense had a better game against Nebraska than it had two weeks prior at USC. The 38 points allowed don't make it look good, but the Cornhuskers scored on a blocked punt touchdown and also had an average starting field position near midfield.
Stat Breakdown
Individual Stats
Starting Quarterbacks
Aidan Chiles (MSU) - 63.2% completions, 953 passing yards (7.6 YPA), 9 TDs, 3 INTs | 177 rushing yards, four TDs
Nico Iamaleava (UCLA) - 66.2% completions, 954 yards (6.4 YPA), 6 TDs, 3 INTs | 332 rushing yards, four TDs
Notable Running Backs
MSU: Makhi Frazier - 75 carries, 325 yards, 2 TDs | Brandon Tullis - 30 rushes, 132 yards, 2 TDs
UCLA: Anthony Woods - 39 carries, 190 yards | Jaivian Thomas - 38 carries, 165 yards | Jalen Berger - 23 carries, 78 yards
Notable Wide Receivers
MSU: Omari Kelly - 22 catches, 326 yards, 1 TD | Nick Marsh - 22 catches, 263 yards, 3 TDs | Chrishon McCray - 8 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD
UCLA: Kwazi Gilmer - 24 catches, 302 yards, 2 TDs | Mikey Matthews - 11 catches, 128 yards | Titus Mokiao-Atimalala - 11 catches, 126 yards, 2 TDs
Notable Tight Ends
MSU: Jack Velling - 11 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs | Michael Masunas - 7 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs
UCLA: Jack Pedersen - 9 catches, 60 yards | Hudson Habermehl - 8 catches, 55 yards
Team Stats
MSU Total Offense: 347.4 yards/game (100th in the FBS) | UCLA Total Defense: 392.8 yards/game (t-100th)
MSU Scoring Offense: 32.8 points/game (t-50th) | UCLA Scoring Defense: 32.4 points/game (122nd)
UCLA Total Offense: 344.0 yards/game (t-103rd) | MSU Total Defense: 359.4 yards/game (69th)
UCLA Scoring Offense: 19.8 points/game (t-112th) | MSU Scoring Defense: 30.6 points/game (t-113th)
MSU Rushing: 140.0 yards/game (95th) | UCLA Rush Defense: 217.6 yards/game (128th)
UCLA Rushing: 153.2 yards/game (74th) | MSU Rush Defense: 109.8 yards/game (33rd)
MSU Passing: 207.4 yards/game (91st) | UCLA Pass Defense: 175.2 yards/game (26th)
UCLA Passing: 190.8 yards/game (100th) | MSU Pass Defense: 249.6 yards/game (109th)
MSU Third-Down Offense: 36.7% (96th) | UCLA Third-Down Defense: 55.9% (134th)
UCLA Third-Down Offense: 38.5% (t-84th) | MSU Third-Down Defense: 43.8% (t-105th)
MSU Turnover Margin: -2 | UCLA Turnover Margin: -1
MSU Penalty Yardage: 40.6 yards/game (t-24th) | UCLA Penalty Yardage: 74.0 yards/game (121st)
