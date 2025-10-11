3 UCLA Players that Michigan State Fans Must Know
Kickoff is nearing in East Lansing for Michigan State's homecoming game against UCLA, which is set for 12 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.
The Spartans (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) are looking to get their first conference win of the season, while the Bruins (1-4, 1-1) will attempt to follow up their upset victory against Penn State last week.
Saturday's game will only be the seventh time that MSU has faced UCLA for a football game, and the first meeting since 1974. The Bruins' last trip to East Lansing came in 1973.
More than 50 years later, here are three players on the current UCLA roster who Michigan State fans should know about.
QB Nico Iamaleava
Probably the most well-known player on UCLA's roster is its starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. After being the starting quarterback at Tennessee last year and helping the Volunteers get the No. 9 seed in the College Football Playoff, Iamaleava left Knoxville for Westwood in one of the most surprising transfer decisions ever.
So far this season, Iamaleava has accounted for 1,286 yards of offense and is responsible for 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. During the Bruins' win over the Nittany Lions, he had 166 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns.
As a recruit, Iamaleava was the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WR Kwazi Gilmer
Iamaleava's top receiver by a large margin is Kwazi Gilmer. He leads UCLA with 304 receiving yards so far this year, catching 24 passes and scoring twice. The Bruins' second-leading receiver only has 128 yards (Mikey Matthews).
Gilmer is a true sophomore with plenty of potential. He played in all of UCLA's 12 games last year, starting seven of them. Still, Gilmer this year is close to eclipsing his numbers from last season, when he had 31 catches, 345 yards, and two touchdowns.
DL Gary Smith III
Perhaps the best player on UCLA's defense is interior defensive lineman Gary Smith III. He has the highest grade on the Bruins' defense (80.7) on Pro Football Focus and is only behind Iamaleava (82.5) between their offense and defense.
On the season, Smith has 22 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half of a sack.
In general, Smith brings a lot of experience to UCLA's defensive front. This is his sixth year of college football, spending the first two at Duke before transferring to the Bruins. He still has eligibility because of the COVID-19 redshirt rule and because he missed all of last season due to injury.
