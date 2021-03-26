Michigan State Football Pro Day Results

Here are the results and measurements from Michigan State's Pro Day concerning its three 2021 NFL Draft prospects.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and player personnel director Scott Aligo hosted their first Pro Day event after last year's was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 32 NFL franchises were in attendance (35 total people) to watch MSU's three 2021 draft prospects and seven players from the 2019 team hoping for a chance to compete at the next level.

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons, cornerback Shakur Brown, and defensive tackle Naquan Jones were joined by multiple former teammates, including cornerback Josh Butler, quarterback Brian Lewerke, safety David Dowell, tight end Matt Seybert, linebacker Tyriq Thompson, offensive lineman Tyler Higby, and long snapper Ryan Armour.

Listed below are the full testing results from Michigan State's three 2021 draft candidates, provided by Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

DT Naquan Jones

Height/Weight: 6 feet, 3 3/8 inches/313 pounds

Hands: 9 7/8 inches

Arm: 33 inches

Wingspan: 80 1/8 inches

40-yard dash: 5.44 seconds/ 5.47

Vertical jump: 25.0 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 4 inches

Short shuttle: 4.80 seconds

3-cone drill: N/A

Bench press (225 pounds): 20 reps

LB Antjuan Simmons

Height/Weight: 5 feet, 11 5/8 inches/218 pounds

Hands: 9 6/8 inches

Arm: 30 6/8 inches

Wingspan: 74 5/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds/ 4.87

Vertical jump: 32.0 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Short shuttle: 4.28 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.30 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds): 15 reps

CB Shakur Brown

Height/Weight: 5 feet, 9 6/8 inches/185 pounds

Hands: 8 5/8 inches

Arm: 30 inches

Wingspan: 71 1/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds/ 4.65

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

Short shuttle: 4.23 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.08 seconds

Bench press (225 pounds): 17 reps

