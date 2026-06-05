Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer? Here’s What the Numbers Say.

On a freezing cold day in Minneapolis in 2016, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks trailed the Vikings 9–0 in the fourth quarter of a wild-card round playoff game. Seattle was driving into Minnesota territory when disaster struck.

Seahawks center Patrick Lewis sailed a snap over Wilson’s shoulder. The quarterback wasn’t ready for it. Wilson sprinted back 10 yards and slid to his knees to retrieve the ball. But when he did, he realized he still had a few yards between him and the nearest defender, so he picked himself up 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage and began to scramble.

It was chaos. Chased by Mike Zimmer’s entire defense, Wilson rolled out to his right and floated a pass to Doug Baldwin, who was standing alone at the Vikings’ 29-yard line. Baldwin ran it down to the Minnesota 4, and the Seahawks scored two plays later and ended up winning the game 10–9.

That play is Russell Wilson in a nutshell. Over the first decade of his career, Wilson methodically sliced through opposing defenses as a game manager. But he wasn’t a typical game manager. There were few scarier sights in football for defensive coordinators in the 2010s than watching the undersized 5'11" quarterback scramble around on a broken play.

Fourteen years after he debuted for Seattle in 2012, Wilson is likely calling it a career. On Wednesday night, the quarterback posted a video thanking the sport and the people who helped him reach great heights in his football career. He didn’t say the word “retirement,” but it appears this is it.

Wilson will now trade in the cleats for a microphone as he is set to join CBS’s NFL Today alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and Kyle Long. Unless he ends up returning to the gridiron after a year in broadcasting à la Jason Witten, his résumé is complete.

And what a fascinating résumé it is. Did Wilson do enough in his 14-year career to earn a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Let’s take a look:

At one point, Russell Wilson looked like a Hall of Fame shoo-in …

A third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 out of Wisconsin, Wilson immediately became a star after beating out Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson for the starting job as a rookie. In his first season, Wilson threw for 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns and finished right behind Robert Griffin III and Andrew Luck in a stacked year for Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Broncos in his second season and nearly did it again the following year before throwing the most infamous interception in Super Bowl history against the Patriots at the goal line.

Wilson won, and he won often. In NFL history, only Peyton Manning tallied more wins (105) than Wilson’s (104) over the first 10 seasons of a quarterback’s career. When Wilson arrived in Seattle, the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl and were coming off four consecutive losing seasons. By the time his Seattle tenure was over, Wilson had led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title. (And it probably would’ve been two if Pete Carroll had simply dialed up a run play in Super Bowl XLIX).

Wilson was the straw that stirred the drink for one of the most talented teams of the 2010s. Sure, he was surrounded by plenty of All-Pro talent in the Seahawks’ locker room that featured the “Legion of Boom” and a strong running game starring Marshawn Lynch. That might get held against him in Hall of Fame debates next to the office water cooler, but it was Wilson who made big plays in big spots , time and time again.

… Until the last four years

In March 2022, the Broncos went all-in in one of the biggest trades in NFL history , acquiring Wilson from the Seahawks in exchange for three players and five draft picks (including two first-rounders and two second-rounders).

Wilson’s stint in Denver was … a disaster. And we’re not talking about the viral “ Broncos country, let’s ride! ” video or the cringy Dangerwich commercials, either. Wilson’s play dropped off significantly in 2022, as age finally caught up to him in his age-34 season and he wasn’t able to be the same dual-threat quarterback he was in Seattle. Wilson posted a career-worst 84.4 passer rating in 2022 as the Broncos went 5–12 (4–11 in Wilson’s starts) under one-and-done, first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson was better in 2023 under Sean Payton, but still not worth the massive cap hit. He was benched late in the season for contractual reasons and was cut in March 2024. His strained relationship with Payton didn’t help his chances to stick around, either.

Wilson played unremarkable football for the Steelers in 2024 and started three games for the Giants in 2025 before being benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

If the first decade of his career was on track to be Hall of Fame worthy, were the last four years bad enough to cost him a spot in Canton?

How Russell Wilson’s career numbers stack up

If Wilson’s playing days are indeed over, here’s how he stacks up in the NFL record books entering the 2026 season:

Passing yards: 46,966 (16th)

Wilson ranks below other Hall of Fame hopefuls Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan and Eli Manning in this category. Joe Flacco (48,176) threw for more yards than Wilson.

Passing touchdowns: 353 (12th)

Wilson also ranks behind Roethlisberger, Rivers, Ryan and Manning in passing touchdowns.

Passer rating: 99.3 (fifth)

As recently as 2019, Wilson ranked second all-time behind Aaron Rodgers with a 101.2 career passer rating. He slipped down the leaderboard, however, with a lackluster final four years.

Fourth-quarter comebacks: 32 (ninth)

You can’t win as many NFL games as Wilson did without a long list of fourth-quarter comebacks. Every QB ahead of Wilson on this list is either in Canton or a Hall of Fame no-doubter, aside from Roethlisberger and Ryan.

Rushing yards (among QBs): 5,568 (fourth)

The only quarterbacks to rush for more yards than Wilson are Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick and Cam Newton.

MVP awards: 0 | MVP votes: 0

Over Wilson’s 14-year career from 2012 to ’25, a quarterback won MVP 13 times, and 29 different quarterbacks received at least one MVP vote. That list of 29 names includes Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa. Wilson never received a single MVP vote.

It is worth noting the NFL changed its MVP voting structure in 2022 to allow media to cast votes for five different players instead of just one single first-place vote, and by that time Wilson’s career was on a downward spiral. But even before the format change, Carson Palmer, Derek Carr and Carson Wentz received more MVP votes than Wilson during his prime.

All-Pro nods: 1 (second team)

Of the soon-to-be 27 quarterbacks in Canton (Drew Brees will be officially inducted in August), all 27 either won at least one MVP, received at least one MVP vote or earned at least one All-Pro first team nod. Wilson did not accomplish any of those feats. He notched an All-Pro second team honor in 2019 but never received a single MVP vote or All-Pro first team nod.

Other notable stats

Wilson is the only player in NFL history to pass for 40,000-plus yards and rush for 5,000-plus yards in a career.

Wilson tallied seven seasons with a passer rating over 100, which ranks fifth all-time behind Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Steve Young.

Wilson’s teams won 10-plus games in nine different seasons. Only 10 starting quarterbacks in NFL history had 10 seasons of 10-plus wins. Six of those 10 are in the Hall of Fame, and two will be eventually (Brady and Rodgers). The two others: Craig Morton and Roethlisberger.

Wilson’s nine playoff wins are tied for the 13th-most by a quarterback in NFL history. Every quarterback with at least nine playoff wins that has been eligible for the Hall of Fame is in Canton aside from Donovan McNabb. (Flacco, Rodgers and Roethlisberger have yet to get on the ballot, of course.)

Pro Football Reference’s QB Hall of Fame monitor gives Wilson a score of 94.82, which is slightly below the average score for a modern-day Hall of Fame QB (100). For reference, 2026 inductee Drew Brees tallied a 140.58 score. Wilson is behind Hall of Fame hopefuls Stafford (108.11), Ryan (106.05) and Roethlisberger (100.28) but ahead of Eli Manning (87.01) and active two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (85.83).

The final verdict: Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer?

It’s a toss up. The numbers certainly indicate he has a strong case. Wilson was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for a decade. He’s a great underdog story as an undersized third-round pick who helped change the way the quarterback position is viewed. These days, franchises aren’t afraid to build around an undersized quarterback. Yes, Brees started the movement, but Wilson put his own spin on it as a 5'11" dual-threat under center.

Wilson was never considered the greatest quarterback of his generation. His career was split between the latter years of Manning, Brady’s resurgence, Rodgers’s peak and the recent influx of all-time talent in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jackson. But competing against all those big names for all of those years, Wilson played at an incredibly high level and won many, many games in Seattle.

I think Wilson will get in eventually. But it certainly won’t happen on the first ballot.

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