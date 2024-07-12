Michigan State Football Representatives Revealed for Big Ten Media Days
The Big Ten has announced all of the players that will be heading down with their coaches to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days later this month.
Michigan State will have running back Nate Carter, transfer tight end Jack Velling and junior defensive back Dillion Tatum as its representatives. Michigan State's media day will be on July 24, along with Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State, UCLA and USC.
Carter, Tatum and Velling will all be first-time media day members, along with first-year Spartan coach Jonathan Smith. Last year, Michigan State sent former head coach Mel Tucker with linebacker Cal Halladay, offensive lineman JD Duplain and wide receiver Tre Mosley.
Carter is a redshirt junior from Rochester, New York. He transferred to the Spartans last season after spending two seasons at UConn. Carter was one of the few bright spots from the horrific mess that was last season, as he rushed for 798 yards and four touchdowns on 185 carries, which were all career highs for him.
Tatum is a versatile defensive back who has logged a significant amount of snaps over his first two seasons while playing all across the secondary. He has played at cornerback, nickel corner and safety. Tatum played in nine games last season and had eight starts at cornerback before an injury cut his year short.
He finished with 45 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a team-high seven pass breakups.
Velling was a transfer from Oregon State who came along with quarterback Aidan Chiles. He took over the starting job for the Beavers as a sophomore last year and showed out, becoming a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree. Velling also had 29 catches for 438 yards and eight touchdowns, setting an Oregon State single-season record.
This coming season, Velling is anticipated to be one of the top tight ends in all of college football.
Spartan Nation's Aidan Champion and Michael France will be in attendance for Michigan State's media day, delivering to you all your Spartan coverage from the event.
