Michigan State Played a Big Factor in Lions Star Steering Clear of Michigan During Recruitment
The Detroit Lions, for the first time in a long time, were the talk of the town this offseason after coming within a game of the Super Bowl last year.
While Michigan State and Michigan fans have a lot to disagree about, the majority of their two fan bases share a love for the Lions.
One Lions star, however, recently dissed the Wolverines, in more ways than one. On a recent episode of "Bussin' With the Boys," Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was quite clear about his feeling for Michigan's program.
"I actually took an official to Michigan when I was coming out of high school," Brown said." Michigan-Michigan State. Rainy. Crazy. Michigan State won, I'm like, 'I can't go here.'"
That game was the 2017 matchup when the Spartans went into Michigan Stadium and defeated the Wolverines 14-10.
Brown said the first factor in his decision to move on from Michigan was the weather. He felt he wouldn't be able to catch a ball in a downpour like the one in that contest. Brown went on to state the second reason.
"And they lost," he said. "Vibes were low. Recruiting coordinator wasn't feeling nothing. I'm like, 'I'm good, bro.'"
"Was the stadium loud?" asked the show's co-host Taylor Lewan, former Michigan standout.
"No," Brown replied.
Brown, a USC alum, is also counting out the Wolverines going into the 2024 season.
"I know Michigan is done," he said. "They had their one shot. It's over with."
While Brown is beloved in the state of Michigan, his recent interview had to have left a sour taste for Wolverine fans.
Brown comes off two terrific campaigns, including a 2022 season in which he broke the franchise record as the youngest receiver to record over 1,000 yards in a single season. He followed it up with 1,515 yards last year.
The 24-year-old wideout was named to his second-career Pro Bowl and first All-Pro First Team.
The Lions will be expected to be contenders again this season, and Brown will be counted on to continue to be the All-Pro talent he has proven to be.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.