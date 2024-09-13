Michigan State's Defense Reaping the Benefits of the Transfer Portal Early in the Season
Few teams in college football lost as much talent to the transfer portal or gained as much talent from it as Michigan State’s football team did this offseason.
Michigan State lost nearly 20 scholarship players to the portal earlier in the offseason, leaving its roster thin at multiple positions. Not only did they lose a large number of players, but the Spartans also lost numerous starters who were planning on being integral parts of the team this season.
This led Coach Jonathan Smith to use the portal to replenish the talent that was lost. He did so significantly, securing one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason. However, although Coach Smith and Michigan State were able to add talent via the transfer portal, Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa said that it was not Michigan State’s coaching staff’s plan to have to depend on the transfer portal so heavily and that doing so was not something they had done in the past.
“No, not necessarily,” Suiaunoa said. “That was kind of new to us. We never really relied, especially me personally, relied on the portal as much as we did coming in, but obviously, we had to be able to fill some holes. I thought we did a great job of -- our recruiting staff -- identifying the guys that we need. Our defensive staff, kind of watching tape and getting certain skill sets that we wanted to come in here and add value to this defense and do what we are going to ask them to do. I thought we hit a home run with each and every one of them.
“For us, just be able to watch tape, and we had some holes we needed to fill after spring ball, going into the summer. We felt like there were guys available in the portal that we were able to look at. Not necessarily just what we saw on tape but what people have said about them, going back and doing our homework and getting to know them a little more than just watching them on tape to be able to see if they are the right fit for us.”
