Michigan State's DL Ready for Iowa's Run Game
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) will face the Big Ten's top rushing offense this Saturday as the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) come to town trying to play spoiler on Homecoming at Spartan Stadium.
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa spoke to the media on Wednesday and is ready for the challenge.
The Hawkeyes are the No. 1 rushing team in the conference, averaging 222.8 rush yards per game. Suiaunoa has never faced the Hawkeyes as a coach but has done his research on what his opponent will bring to the table.
“Iowa, I mean ... they're a physical outfit, they pride themselves on running the football,” Suiaunoa said. “They pride themselves on moving the front, moving the line of scrimmage, and feeding the back, that's kind of who they've been. Obviously, this is my first time facing them as a football coach, but I've always had some appreciation on how they play the game. I mean, they make it physical at the line of scrimmage, they're going to test your technique at the line of scrimmage, and they're going to run the ball. They don't hide what they do; they do little plays here and there, but most of the time, they're going to give the ball to the back, and they're going to expect their lineman to move people.”
A key reason for the Hawkeyes offensive success this season has been the hiring of first-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester. He was previously a member of the Green Bay Packers staff in 2023 and the head coach at Western Michigan from 2017-'22.
Suiaunoa is in his first year with the Spartans and new to the Big Ten after spending the past six seasons as a part of head coach Jonathan Smith's staff at Oregon State. He was asked about his approach to facing the new offensive mind that has turned the Hawkeyes into a potent scoring team.
“I just relied on, obviously, Coach [Joe] Rossi being here, Coach [Chad] Wilt’s been here in this conference for a while, the mentality is the same,” Suiaunoa said. “I mean, it's a physical brand of football here; the plays might be called a little bit differently, but in terms of what they try to do, they're going to try to take your willpower by running it down your throats. So obviously, it's a big challenge for me, I get excited for these type of games. I think it's a heck of a challenge for our guys here, watching their tape, so it will be a fun one.”
The Spartans have a strong defensive line with veteran leadership from a pair of sixth-year defensive linemen, D'Quan Douse and Khris Bogle. Those two will lead the charge with help from sophomores Alex VanSumeren and Jalen Thompson.
If the Spartans want to come out with a Homecoming victory and snap a three-game losing streak, it will start with the defensive line to stay physical, fight through blocks, and find a way to stop the run. The Hawkeyes do not throw the ball well and forcing them to do so will lead to a Spartan win.
