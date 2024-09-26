Michigan State's Offense Needs Significant Improvement in This Area
Michigan State suffered its first season loss in the first game of a brutal five-game stretch. The Spartans’ loss against Boston College was difficult, as they lost by less than a touchdown even though they were shorthanded.
Even without some of their best offensive players, the Spartans fought hard, keeping the game close until the final minutes. However, Michigan State could not overcome its mistakes, turning the ball over four times. Coach Jonathan Smith said the offense must improve.
"Offensively, turnover piece, we gotta get better there,” Smith said after the loss. “We gotta get better in the run game, staying away from negative yardage. We had a few missed opportunities. We got Montorie Foster Jr. (open) a couple of times and missed him. Those things change the game.
“But those guys, again, continued to battle throughout [and] got us the lead. When we took the lead, 19-16, that series starts at our own, I think, 2-yard line, and they go all the way down. Again, finishing in the red zone with some touchdowns would be huge, and we just didn't get it done tonight.
Smith credited Boston College with playing a good game and forcing Michigan State into multiple mistakes. The team took the loss hard but looks to bounce back. At 3-1, Smith undoubtedly has Michigan State's football program headed in the right direction. They need to minimize mistakes moving forward.
"These guys took it tough. It was quiet in there, guys were down," Smith said. "They were holding each other up. Just my message to them: we know we can play better; we need to play better. But I do. I like this group. I like the approach they are taking, and we'll be back to work."
"It's tough to lose games. Just in the fact that you feel like you can play better. And again, credit to Boston College. These guys forced some of these issues that we've got because they're well-coached. But yeah, the effort that these guys – we'll play for four quarters. You'd love to get on the right side of things each time we line up."
