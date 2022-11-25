Latest trends on 5-star MSU quarterback target Dante Moore

College football season is winding down, and we are now less than a month away from the first National Signing Day for the Class of 2023, which will take place on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent weeks, Mel Tucker and Michigan State football have re-doubled their efforts to flip five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since early July.

One of the biggest factors in Moore's commitment to the Ducks was the five-star's close relationship with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham.

However, Dillingham is considered the current favorite to land the head coaching position at Arizona State this offseason, which could play a factor in Moore's recruitment.

MSU insider Justin Thind, a contributor for 247Sports' Spartan Tailgate, hinted at that earlier this week:

However, if Dillingham's rumored departure is affecting Moore's commitment to Oregon, the five-star quarterback has not revealed that publicly. In an interview with "The D Zone", which covers Michigan high school sports news and recruiting, Moore reaffirmed his commitment to the Ducks.

"S'co Ducks. I'm locked in with Oregon," Moore said.

Michigan State was heavily involved in Moore's recruitment ever since head coach Mel Tucker was hired, but contact between the two parties tapered off after the Spartans accepted a commitment from 2023 quarterback Bo Edmundson.

However, Edmundson decommitted from MSU about three weeks ago, with Tucker and the Spartans going all-in on their attempts to flip Moore from the Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was rumored to be in consideration for the open head coach position at Auburn, which coincided with Moore receiving a 247Sports "crystal ball" flip to Michigan State. Lanning has since denied any interest in the Auburn job.

We've maintained throughout these last three-plus weeks that Michigan State's chances at flipping Moore are low, but not zero. National recruiting analysts have not dismissed the Spartans chances entirely, and Thind is not one to throw out baseless opinions.

Michigan State does not currently have a quarterback committed in the 2023 class. With less than a month until the early signing period, the Spartans are still all-in on Moore.