Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Kenneth Walker III
It has already been more than two years since former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft.
While Walker only played one season for the Spartans, he left as an instant legend and continues to represent his alma mater well on the field.
Walker is going on his third season with the Seahawks, coming off a 2023 campaign in which he started in all 15 games he appeared in. He nearly helped lead Seattle to the postseason, but the Seahawks would come up short, finishing their season with a 9-8 record.
The former Spartan's 2023 campaign followed an exceptional rookie season in which he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in just 15 games (11 starts). He scored nine rushing touchdowns, which was tied for the 10th most in the league.
Walker would be named a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
What a great introduction to the league that was for Walker, who had been underappreciated for his tremendous lone season at Michigan State the year before. Despite receiving the 2022 Doak Walker Award, Walker had not been voted as a Heisman Trophy finalist, a nomination everyone in Spartan Nation knew he had been robbed of.
Walker finished his brief career at Michigan State as No. 4 all-time in program history in single-season rushing yards with 1,636. His 136.3 rushing yards per game rank third in program history for a single season.
Walker helped lead Michigan State to a 10-2 regular-season record before foregoing the Spartans' Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against Pitt.
With two years of NFL experience already under his belt, the sky is the limit for how high Walker can reach. He has already posted 1,955 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns.
