Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Where to Make Gains in the Portal
The winter transfer portal window has been an interesting situation for the Michigan State Spartans. Several players have declared that most did not expect to enter the portal.
In this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Michigan State Spartans On SI recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana dive into the transfer portal activity that is occurring in East Lansing.
You can watch the episode below:
Key offensive weapons such as wide receivers Jaron Glover and Aziah Johnson, prospective No. 2 and No. 3 receivers for the next season. Glover showed up time and again throughout the 2024 season as a playmaker, making some big catches in heavily contested spots.
Johnson, a young player with plenty of eligibility left, showed flashes. He was particularly electric in the dominant win over Iowa, and he looked to be the future of the wide receiver corps next to freshman sensation Nick Marsh.
So who do the Spartans target?
Wide receiver Chrishon McCray, a Kent State standout and second-team All-Mid American Conference selection, is visiting this weekend. He is a vertical threat who uses his speed to overwhelm opposing defenders.
McCray would pair nicely with Marsh, taking the role of what the Spartans likely had planned for Jaelen Smith, who also entered the portal.
As for defensive backs, the Spartans are making a huge move for Alabama cornerback Jahlil Hurley. He is visiting East Lansing on Friday. A 2023 recruit, Hurley is young and incredibly talented, the No. 50 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
