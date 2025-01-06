MSU Alum Had Major Success in Second Season
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed wrapped up his second NFL regular season in Week 18, but the playoffs are bound for Green Bay. Having wrapped up his best season yet, Reed should continue to be a threat against other teams in the playoffs.
The former MSU wide receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been an impact player since arriving on the scene. Reed's numbers in his rookie season were exceptional but 2024-25 saw vast improvements from the 24-year-old.
On the season, Reed played in 16 games, had 53 receptions, nine fewer than in his rookie campaign, and gained a career high in receiving yards, totaling 809. He also gained 160 yards when rushing on 17 carries, proving his versatility.
The Packers needed a good season out of their young wide receiver, as the NFC North may be the most stacked in the NFL currently. Reed and the rest of the Packers had enough success to keep up in the division but ultimately accepted their fate as a wild card team after the outstanding seasons from both the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Reed has led Green Bay in receiving yards in back-to-back seasons since joining the league. The former second rounder has lived up to the hype and has been a part of now two Packer playoff teams. MSU fans have supported him since draft day but can only smile thinking about the success he has had thus far.
Last season in the playoffs, Reed had 35 receiving yards in two games played. Averaging 8.8 yards per reception in the playoffs, he could continue his success easily as his team is a step closer to hoisting up the Super Bowl trophy.
Averaging around 50 yards per game in the 2024-25 campaign, Reed has proven himself to be a danger for opposition now but still has much more to learn. Given the youth that Green Bay possesses, the Packers might have the sneakiest team in the playoffs that could blow you out of the water if you are not careful.
A theme for both the team and Reed, the playoffs is anybody's game, you just have to get there first.
