MSU Football Offers Former Top Recruit, USC LB
The Michigan State Spartans are in the market for a linebacker this offseason.
They lost two of their top snap-getters in 2024, the dynamic and physical Jordan Turner and the always solid, high-motor Cal Haladay. Waiting in the wings are solid transfer portal grabs from the past spring, Wayne Matthews III, Marcellius Pulliam and Semaj Bridgeman.
Soon-to-be sophomore Brady Pretzlaff impressed in the short time he got on the field this year. He will likely be a starter in the future.
That being said, the second level is vital to defensive coordinator (and linebackers coach) Joe Rossi. With the introduction of helmet communication, off-ball linebackers are all the more valuable.
The Spartans just offered new Big Ten rival USC's transfer linebacker Raesjon Davis, per his X account. Davis was a highly touted recruit from the 2021 class. He was the No. 70 overall prospect and the No. 4 player in the ultra-competitive state of California, per 247Sports.
Other metrics had him as high as a Top 50 recruit.
Davis did not pan out quite like USC had hoped, only appearing in 35 games with four starts. That being said, the 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker has a lot to offer based on his scouting report as a high school prospect.
"One of the most versatile linebackers in the country," 247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote. "Covers like a safety but hits like a linebacker. Lacks ideal length for an outside ‘backer but does have long arms on his 6-1 frame and might not be done growing. Very good as an outside pass rusher showing the burst to get around the edge and the power to run through most high school tackles. Can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler and shows the speed to run down plays from behind. Has a non-stop motor and plays with an aggressive edge to him. Projects as an impact, upper-tier Power 5 starter and future high-round NFL draft pick."
Another report from Biggins stated, "Projects as a weak side ‘backer because of how well he covers but we can see him playing any of the ‘backer positions."
The NFL ceiling might have dissipated. But those are only expectations. Davis can very likely still produce at a solid clip in the right system and under the right coaching. Rossi has been touted by his recruits and players for his demeanor and ability to break down and teach the game, how to execute.
We already know what his schemes can do for a defense that is lacking talent. The versatility could help Davis' case to make an impact, and if he acclimates as fast as Turner did, he could end up wearing the green dot as a Mike linebacker.
To meet Rossi's qualifications to play the Mike position, Davis needs to exhibit certain traits.
"I think a portion of it's leadership, but from a physical standpoint, you gotta have guys that are comfortable in space," Rossi said in August. "You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but you know, the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
